Switzerland forced into defensive changes for Sweden World Cup match

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic made four changes to his starting line-up for their World Cup last-16 match against Sweden on Tuesday.

Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner misses the last-16 game against Sweden through suspension play

Two were forced as Johan Djourou and Michael Lang came into the defence, replacing suspended duo Fabian Schaer and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Steven Zuber was also preferred to Breel Embolo on the right of midfield while Josip Drmic replaced Mario Gavranovic up front, having scored against Costa Rica last week.

Sweden made only one change to their team as Gustav Svensson came in for Sebastian Larsson, who is also serving a one-match ban.

Sweden

Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist (capt), Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Gustav Svensson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen

Coach: Janne Andersson (SWE)

Switzerland

Yann Sommer; Michael Lang, Johan Djourou, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Valon Behrami (capt), Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber; Josip Drmic

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SWI)

Referee: Damir Skomina (SVN)

