Suspension will allow Ronaldo to recharge - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Monday Cristiano Ronaldo's one-match Champions League suspension was a welcome break for the Portuguese star to recharge after playing all matches since his move to Turin.

Ronaldo will sit out Tuesday's European game in Turin against Swiss club Young Boys after his controversial sending off after half an hour in Valencia. Juventus went on to win the match 2-0.

"Ronaldo has played every game so far and Saturday was his best ever since he was at Juve," said Allegri of the 3-1 league win over Napoli in which Ronaldo set up all three goals for the champions.

"A little rest will do him good.

"I'm curious to see the team without Ronaldo, although I already saw that in Valencia.

"It's good that he will be with us in Manchester but it's important that he rests as well as he's already played a lot of games for us."

Juve play Jose Mourinho's United at Old Trafford on October 23 before hosting the English club in Turin on November 7 in Group H.

Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, first won the competition with United in 2008 before leaving for Real Madrid a year later.

Meanwhile, Allegri warned against over-confidence against the Swiss who lost their opener 3-0 to Manchester United.

"We have to play well tomorrow night and we must win otherwise we will un-do all the good work that we did in Spain.

"We have to be very respectful because Young Boys are a team in form.

"They are solid in defence and organised."

Allegri confirmed that Paulo Dybala and Mario Manduzkic would start up front with Sami Khedira back in the squad.

"Khedira won't play from the start, but he?ll be part of the squad," Allegri confirmed.

"The plan was to take him to Udine, so if he could play half an hour tomorrow that would be positive.

"There are still two games before the end of this mini-cycle and I'd like to have everyone available.

"(Giorgio) Chiellini won't play, (Joao) Cancelo needs to recover and (Andrea) Barzagli will play because the old man is always good," he added of the 37-year-old defender who was alongside him in the press conference.

Young Boys coach Gerardo Seoane said the absence of Ronaldo would not made their task any easier.

"We're sad that Ronaldo isn't there. It would have been nice for us to face him on the pitch, but if Ronaldo doesn't play then another champion will because Juventus have good alternatives in every area.

"It?s our first Champions League and we know there isn't much room for mistakes."