Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

With a slew of clubs vying for the signature of Azzedine Ounahi, Spanish club Almeria have decided to throw their hat in the ring as well.
Ounahi, who was one of Morocco’s brightest stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has attracted interest from several European clubs, including Napoli, Barcelona, Leicester City, Marseille, and Inter.
Ounahi to Almeria
Now the list of clubs that see him as a good fit for their team has grown by one, with Almeria deeming a move for the midfielder feasible and necessary.
Almeria are currently 13th in La Liga, and despite their humble financial muscle, they are reportedly willing to enter the race to sign Ounahi.
With the Moroccan midfielder currently at the bottom of Ligue 1 with Angers and looking to cash in on his recent fame with a move away from the club, Almeria are keen to help him make that move, assuming a transfer to a bigger club does not pan out.
Napoli still favourites to sign Ounahi
Napoli still appear to be favourites to land the want-away midfielder, and are reportedly the Moroccan’s number one choice for a move away from Angers, but they will face stiff competition to finally get a deal through.
With the amount of interest being drawn by Ounahi, a deal could cost up to €45 million and might be too much for Almeria, but not for Napoli, who also aim to sweeten the deal with a chance of loaning Ounahi back to Angers until the summer.
