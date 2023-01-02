ADVERTISEMENT

Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

While Napoli are still in the driving seat, a new Spanish club has made an approach for Ounahi

Azzedine Ounahi continues to attract attention, and a La Liga club ae believed to have joined his list of suitors (NurPhoto)
Azzedine Ounahi continues to attract attention, and a La Liga club ae believed to have joined his list of suitors (NurPhoto)

With a slew of clubs vying for the signature of Azzedine Ounahi, Spanish club Almeria have decided to throw their hat in the ring as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ounahi, who was one of Morocco’s brightest stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has attracted interest from several European clubs, including Napoli, Barcelona, Leicester City, Marseille, and Inter.

Now the list of clubs that see him as a good fit for their team has grown by one, with Almeria deeming a move for the midfielder feasible and necessary.

Azzeddine Ounahi (middle) was one of the best players at the 2022 World Cup (Russian Look)
Azzeddine Ounahi (middle) was one of the best players at the 2022 World Cup (Russian Look) AFP

Almeria are currently 13th in La Liga, and despite their humble financial muscle, they are reportedly willing to enter the race to sign Ounahi.

With the Moroccan midfielder currently at the bottom of Ligue 1 with Angers and looking to cash in on his recent fame with a move away from the club, Almeria are keen to help him make that move, assuming a transfer to a bigger club does not pan out.

Napoli still appear to be favourites to land the want-away midfielder, and are reportedly the Moroccan&rsquo;s number one choice for a move away from Angers, but they will face stiff competition to finally get a deal through.&nbsp;

Azzedine was one of the revelations of the 2022 World Cup (Uwe Kraft)
Azzedine was one of the revelations of the 2022 World Cup (Uwe Kraft) AFP

With the amount of interest being drawn by Ounahi, a deal could cost up to €45 million and might be too much for Almeria, but not for Napoli, who also aim to sweeten the deal with a chance of loaning Ounahi back to Angers until the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sebastian Haller is finally back training with Borussia Dortmund

    Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

  • Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

    Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

  • Azzedine Ounahi continues to attract attention, and a La Liga club ae believed to have joined his list of suitors (NurPhoto)

    Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

Recommended articles

Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wissa and Mbeumo score for Brentford in stunning 3-1 win over Liverpool

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wissa and Mbeumo score for Brentford in stunning 3-1 win over Liverpool

Nigeria, others to name one stadium in the country after Pele, FIFA President suggests

Nigeria, others to name one stadium in the country after Pele, FIFA President suggests

'Everyone knows what i want' - Lukaku hoping for permanent Chelsea exit

'Everyone knows what i want' - Lukaku hoping for permanent Chelsea exit

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine form, scores again for Boro

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine form, scores again for Boro

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Poco Lee and Oshoala having a laugh at the Campus Mini.

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss