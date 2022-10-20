La Liga action continues this weekend with 10 matches in the 11th matchday promising premium excitement and another opportunity for punters to stake and win.
Sure La Liga 5 odds on Bet9ja to bet on and cashout this weekend
Bet9ja offers sure banker odds on La Liga games this midweek for you to cashout from.
Here is a five odds accumulator as selected on Bet9ja from this round of La Liga games to help you cashout this weekend.
Bet9ja 5 odds for La Liga accumulator this weekend
Valencia vs Mallorca: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.38 odds
Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Real Madrid to win @ 1.40 odds
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.63 odds
Villarreal vs Almeria: Villarreal to win @ 1.37 odds
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid to win or draw @ 1.30 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.61 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Valencia v Mallorca
Saturday, October 22, 17:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja
Valencia have proven to be a goal-friendly team this season having scored 17 and conceded 11, totalling 28 goals in 10 games involving them this season, an average of 2.8 goals per game.
It is also worth noting that 18 of the last 20 games between Valencia and Mallorca have produced at least two goals, a run that goes as far back as 2005.
Real Madrid v Sevilla
Saturday, October 22, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Real Madrid to win
Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja
Real Madrid continues to be the form team of La Liga, sitting pretty at the summit, unbeaten and having only dropped two points all season.
Real Madrid also have a fantastic home record against Sevilla, they have won 15 of the last 17 home matches against Sevilla.
Real Betis v Atletico Madrid
Sunday, October 23, 15:15 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Atletico to win or draw
Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja
Real Betis have the perfect home record in La Liga with five wins out of five while Atletico Madrid are also unbeaten away from home with four wins and a draw which means something has to give.
Atletico will be confident coming into this one as they have a great record at the Benito Villamarin Stadium where they have only lost one of the last 15 away games.
Villarreal v Almeria
Sunday, October 23, 17:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Villarreal to win
Odds: 1.37 on Bet9ja
Villarreal are currently seventh on the La Liga table with the best defensive record in the league while Almeria continues to languish in the relegation zone.
Unai Emery's men are favourites to secure all three points in this one just as they have done in their last five home games against Almeria.
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao
Sunday, October 23, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja
Barcelona have the second-best attack in La Liga with 21 goals scored in nine matches so far while Athletic Bilbao have the third-best goal record in the league with 19 goals scored.
This is a historically high-scoring fixture with six of the last seven games between these teams producing at least three goals, an outcome that will most likely repeat itself on Sunday.
