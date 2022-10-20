Sure La Liga 5 odds on Bet9ja to bet on and cashout this weekend

Here is a five odds accumulator as selected on Bet9ja from this round of La Liga games to help you cashout this weekend.

Bet9ja 5 odds for La Liga accumulator this weekend

Valencia vs Mallorca: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.38 odds

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Real Madrid to win @ 1.40 odds

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.63 odds

Villarreal vs Almeria: Villarreal to win @ 1.37 odds

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid to win or draw @ 1.30 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.61 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Valencia v Mallorca

Saturday, October 22, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja

Valencia have proven to be a goal-friendly team this season having scored 17 and conceded 11, totalling 28 goals in 10 games involving them this season, an average of 2.8 goals per game.

It is also worth noting that 18 of the last 20 games between Valencia and Mallorca have produced at least two goals, a run that goes as far back as 2005.

Real Madrid v Sevilla

Saturday, October 22, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Real Madrid to win

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Real Madrid continues to be the form team of La Liga, sitting pretty at the summit, unbeaten and having only dropped two points all season.

Real Madrid also have a fantastic home record against Sevilla, they have won 15 of the last 17 home matches against Sevilla.

Real Betis v Atletico Madrid

Sunday, October 23, 15:15 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atletico to win or draw

Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja

Real Betis have the perfect home record in La Liga with five wins out of five while Atletico Madrid are also unbeaten away from home with four wins and a draw which means something has to give.

Atletico will be confident coming into this one as they have a great record at the Benito Villamarin Stadium where they have only lost one of the last 15 away games.

Villarreal v Almeria

Sunday, October 23, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Villarreal to win

Odds: 1.37 on Bet9ja

Villarreal are currently seventh on the La Liga table with the best defensive record in the league while Almeria continues to languish in the relegation zone.

Unai Emery's men are favourites to secure all three points in this one just as they have done in their last five home games against Almeria.

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Sunday, October 23, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja

Barcelona have the second-best attack in La Liga with 21 goals scored in nine matches so far while Athletic Bilbao have the third-best goal record in the league with 19 goals scored.

