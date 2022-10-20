Sure La Liga 5 odds on Bet9ja to bet on and cashout this weekend

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bet9ja offers sure banker odds on La Liga games this midweek for you to cashout from.

La Liga betting tips
La Liga betting tips

La Liga action continues this weekend with 10 matches in the 11th matchday promising premium excitement and another opportunity for punters to stake and win.

Read Also

Here is a five odds accumulator as selected on Bet9ja from this round of La Liga games to help you cashout this weekend.

La Liga accumulator on Bet9ja
La Liga accumulator on Bet9ja Pulse Nigeria

Valencia vs Mallorca: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.38 odds

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Real Madrid to win @ 1.40 odds

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.63 odds

Villarreal vs Almeria: Villarreal to win @ 1.37 odds

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid to win or draw @ 1.30 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.61 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Saturday, October 22, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja

Valencia have proven to be a goal-friendly team this season having scored 17 and conceded 11, totalling 28 goals in 10 games involving them this season, an average of 2.8 goals per game.

Valencia are enjoying a good start to the La Liga season
Valencia are enjoying a good start to the La Liga season Imago

It is also worth noting that 18 of the last 20 games between Valencia and Mallorca have produced at least two goals, a run that goes as far back as 2005.

Saturday, October 22, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Real Madrid to win

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Real Madrid continues to be the form team of La Liga, sitting pretty at the summit, unbeaten and having only dropped two points all season.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during La Liga football match between Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona on October 16, 2022.
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during La Liga football match between Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona on October 16, 2022. AFP

Real Madrid also have a fantastic home record against Sevilla, they have won 15 of the last 17 home matches against Sevilla.

Sunday, October 23, 15:15 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atletico to win or draw

Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja

Real Betis have the perfect home record in La Liga with five wins out of five while Atletico Madrid are also unbeaten away from home with four wins and a draw which means something has to give.

Atletico Madrid narrowly won Valencia courtesy of Antoine Griezmann's goal
Atletico Madrid narrowly won Valencia courtesy of Antoine Griezmann's goal Twitter

Atletico will be confident coming into this one as they have a great record at the Benito Villamarin Stadium where they have only lost one of the last 15 away games.

Sunday, October 23, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Villarreal to win

Odds: 1.37 on Bet9ja

Villarreal are currently seventh on the La Liga table with the best defensive record in the league while Almeria continues to languish in the relegation zone.

Samuel Chukwueze celebrates with Alex Baena, Villarreal’s sole scorer against Sevilla
Samuel Chukwueze celebrates with Alex Baena, Villarreal’s sole scorer against Sevilla AFP

Unai Emery's men are favourites to secure all three points in this one just as they have done in their last five home games against Almeria.

Sunday, October 23, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja

Barcelona have the second-best attack in La Liga with 21 goals scored in nine matches so far while Athletic Bilbao have the third-best goal record in the league with 19 goals scored.

Barcelona to play Athletic Bilbao this weekend
Barcelona to play Athletic Bilbao this weekend Pulse Nigeria

This is a historically high-scoring fixture with six of the last seven games between these teams producing at least three goals, an outcome that will most likely repeat itself on Sunday.

Topics:
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Erik Ten Hag has promised to deal with Ronaldo's misbehaviour against Tottenham.

    'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

  • Ligue 1 betting tips

    VALUE BETS: 2 Ligue 1 games you should bet on this weekend

  • Serie A betting tips

    2 odds to Double Your Money from Serie A games this weekend

Recommended articles

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

VALUE BETS: 2 Ligue 1 games you should bet on this weekend

VALUE BETS: 2 Ligue 1 games you should bet on this weekend

2 odds to Double Your Money from Serie A games this weekend

2 odds to Double Your Money from Serie A games this weekend

Sure La Liga 5 odds on Bet9ja to bet on and cashout this weekend

Sure La Liga 5 odds on Bet9ja to bet on and cashout this weekend

'There is work to be done' - Everton boss gives frank assessment of Iwobi, teammates

'There is work to be done' - Everton boss gives frank assessment of Iwobi, teammates

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema leads Madrid to 10th consecutive win after 2 VAR denials

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema leads Madrid to 10th consecutive win after 2 VAR denials

'He's a big powerful boy' - Potter praises 18-year-old Chukwuemeka for display against Brentford

'He's a big powerful boy' - Potter praises 18-year-old Chukwuemeka for display against Brentford

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Trending

Folarin Balogun - Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match

Victor Osimhen back with a bang for Napoli

Corbo hails Osimhen for penalty kick giveaway