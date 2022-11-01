Sure Champions League straight wins on Bet9ja to help you cashout on Wednesday

The final round of UEFA Champions League group stage games offers punters another opportunity to cashout massively from Europe’s elite competition.
Here is a 9.83 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja on the UEFA Champions League games on Wednesday.
UEFA Champions League accumulator on Bet9ja
Juventus vs PSG: PSG to win @ 1.65 odds
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica: Benfica to win @ 1.68 odds
Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund to win @ 1.75 odds
Manchester City vs Sevilla: Manchester City @ 1.23 odds
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Chelsea @ 1.34 odds
Real Madrid vs Celtic: Real Madrid to win @ 1.23 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 9.83 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Real Madrid vs Celtic
Wednesday, November 2, 18:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Real Madrid to win
Odds: 1.23 on Bet9ja
Real Madrid need to win to finish top of the group which is a very likely outcome especially as the defending champions have won every game before now against Celtic.
Juventus vs PSG
Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: PSG to win
Odds: 1.65 on Bet9ja
Juventus’ troubles have been well documented this season having failed to even qualify out of their group.
PSG on the other hand need to better Benfica’s result to finish top of the group which makes it imperative to win in Turin.
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica
Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Benfica to win
Odds: 1.68 on Bet9ja
Benfica are already through to the next round but a win could see them usurp PSG and finish top of the group.
Benfica are unbeaten this season so far, with 17 wins and four draws in all competitions which puts them in pole position for another result this time around.
Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund
Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Borussia Dortmund to win
Odds: 1.75 on Bet9ja
Borussia Dortmund need a result to seal qualification to the round of 16 which is likely against a winless Copenhagen.
It also helps that Dortmund have won all three of their previous games against Copenhagen and they are on course to maintain that 100% record.
Manchester City vs Sevilla
Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Manchester City to win
Odds: 1.23 on Bet9ja
Manchester City are favourites to win at home to Sevilla and secure their spot at the top of the group with good reason.
Other than the fact that City are clearly the better of the two teams, they have also won all three of their previous games against Sevilla.
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb
Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Chelsea to win
Odds: 1.34 on Bet9ja
Chelsea have already secured passage to the next round but perhaps they will be hoping to avenge the defeat in the first leg.
The first leg defeat in Zagreb led to the revamp of Chelsea this season in which Thomas Tuchel was fired and replaced by Graham Potter.
