Sure Champions League straight wins on Bet9ja to help you cashout on Wednesday

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The final round of UEFA Champions League group stage games offers punters another opportunity to cashout massively from Europe’s elite competition.

Here is a 9.83 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja on the UEFA Champions League games on Wednesday.

Juventus vs PSG: PSG to win @ 1.65 odds

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica: Benfica to win @ 1.68 odds

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund to win @ 1.75 odds

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Manchester City @ 1.23 odds

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Chelsea @ 1.34 odds

Real Madrid vs Celtic: Real Madrid to win @ 1.23 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 9.83 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Wednesday, November 2, 18:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Real Madrid to win

Odds: 1.23 on Bet9ja

Real Madrid need to win to finish top of the group which is a very likely outcome especially as the defending champions have won every game before now against Celtic.

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid AFP

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: PSG to win

Odds: 1.65 on Bet9ja

Juventus’ troubles have been well documented this season having failed to even qualify out of their group.

Reactions as Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi's record in PSG's 2-1 win against Juventus
Reactions as Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi's record in PSG's 2-1 win against Juventus Pulse Nigeria

PSG on the other hand need to better Benfica’s result to finish top of the group which makes it imperative to win in Turin.

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Benfica to win

Odds: 1.68 on Bet9ja

Benfica are already through to the next round but a win could see them usurp PSG and finish top of the group.

Joao Mario equalized for Benfica from the spot against PSG
Joao Mario equalized for Benfica from the spot against PSG Twitter

Benfica are unbeaten this season so far, with 17 wins and four draws in all competitions which puts them in pole position for another result this time around.

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Borussia Dortmund to win

Odds: 1.75 on Bet9ja

Borussia Dortmund need a result to seal qualification to the round of 16 which is likely against a winless Copenhagen.

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund/England
Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund/England Age: 19Position: MidfielderThe hot favorite to scoop the prize, Bellingham has the world at his feet.A strong runner with the ball, a brilliant passer, and an acute eye for goal – he's scored four in four games in this season's Champions League – Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, and Liverpool FC are already eyeing him up, according to ESPN. Business Insider USA

It also helps that Dortmund have won all three of their previous games against Copenhagen and they are on course to maintain that 100% record.

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester City to win

Odds: 1.23 on Bet9ja

Manchester City are favourites to win at home to Sevilla and secure their spot at the top of the group with good reason.

Manchester City players celebrate Kevin De Bruyne's goal against Brighton.Getty/Lynne Cameron
Manchester City players celebrate Kevin De Bruyne's goal against Brighton.Getty/Lynne Cameron Business Insider USA

Other than the fact that City are clearly the better of the two teams, they have also won all three of their previous games against Sevilla.

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Chelsea to win

Odds: 1.34 on Bet9ja

Chelsea have already secured passage to the next round but perhaps they will be hoping to avenge the defeat in the first leg.

Reactions as Chelsea beat Salzburg, advance to knockout stages
Reactions as Chelsea beat Salzburg, advance to knockout stages Pulse Nigeria

The first leg defeat in Zagreb led to the revamp of Chelsea this season in which Thomas Tuchel was fired and replaced by Graham Potter.

Topics:
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

