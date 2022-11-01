Sure Champions League straight wins on Bet9ja to help you cashout on Wednesday

Here is a 9.83 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja on the UEFA Champions League games on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League accumulator on Bet9ja

Juventus vs PSG: PSG to win @ 1.65 odds

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica: Benfica to win @ 1.68 odds

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund to win @ 1.75 odds

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Manchester City @ 1.23 odds

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Chelsea @ 1.34 odds

Real Madrid vs Celtic: Real Madrid to win @ 1.23 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 9.83 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Real Madrid vs Celtic

Wednesday, November 2, 18:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Real Madrid to win

Odds: 1.23 on Bet9ja

Real Madrid need to win to finish top of the group which is a very likely outcome especially as the defending champions have won every game before now against Celtic.

Juventus vs PSG

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: PSG to win

Odds: 1.65 on Bet9ja

Juventus’ troubles have been well documented this season having failed to even qualify out of their group.

PSG on the other hand need to better Benfica’s result to finish top of the group which makes it imperative to win in Turin.

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Benfica to win

Odds: 1.68 on Bet9ja

Benfica are already through to the next round but a win could see them usurp PSG and finish top of the group.

Benfica are unbeaten this season so far, with 17 wins and four draws in all competitions which puts them in pole position for another result this time around.

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Borussia Dortmund to win

Odds: 1.75 on Bet9ja

Borussia Dortmund need a result to seal qualification to the round of 16 which is likely against a winless Copenhagen.

It also helps that Dortmund have won all three of their previous games against Copenhagen and they are on course to maintain that 100% record.

Manchester City vs Sevilla

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester City to win

Odds: 1.23 on Bet9ja

Manchester City are favourites to win at home to Sevilla and secure their spot at the top of the group with good reason.

Other than the fact that City are clearly the better of the two teams, they have also won all three of their previous games against Sevilla.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

Wednesday, November 2, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Chelsea to win

Odds: 1.34 on Bet9ja

Chelsea have already secured passage to the next round but perhaps they will be hoping to avenge the defeat in the first leg.

