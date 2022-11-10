Sure betting odd in the Serie A this weekend on Pulse bet

Stephen Oladehinde
The Serie A is back this weekend with the last round of matches before heading to the World Cup. We have for you a 6-odd accumulator from the Serie A final round of games, hoping you cash out again.

Atalanta players celebrating
Atalanta players celebrating

Our ticket includes Napoli, Atalanta, Empoli, and Milan who are all playing at home this weekend.

Odds for selected games were culled from Pulse bet

Pulse bet odds for the Serie A

Empoli v Cremonese: Empoli win or draw @ 1.40 odds

Napoli v Udinese: Napoli to win @ 1.51 odds

Atalanta v Inter: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.69 odds

Milan v Fiorentina: Milan to win @ 1.75

Total odds on Pulse bet: 6.25 odds

Booking code: VUKNJZMU

*These games can be staked on Pulse bet as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Friday, November 11, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Empoli win or draw

Odds: 1.40 on Pulse bet

Empoli are coming into this game from a loss against the league leaders Napoli. Paolo Zanetti’s team have been inconsistent this season and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against newly promoted side Cremonese. Empoli have won 2 of their last 4 home games in the Serie A, whereas Massimiliano Alvini’s men have not won any Serie A game this season.

Saturday, November 12, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli to win

Odds: 1.51 on Pulse bet

Napoli are the only team unbeaten in the top five leagues and they sit comfortably at the top of the Serie A league table. Luciano Spalleti’s men have won their last 5 meetings with Udinese and have also won 5 of their last Serie A matches. We think Andrea Sottil’s men do not stand a chance against this high-flying Napoli team, and they will go into the world cup break unbeaten.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen celebrates with Napoli teammate and Georgia international Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen celebrates with Napoli teammate and Georgia international Kvicha Kvaratskhelia AFP

Sunday, November 13, 12:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.69 on Pulse bet

Atalanta have lost two games on a bounce and will be looking to avoid another defeat this weekend as they welcome Inter to the Gewiss stadium on Sunday. Both teams have only failed to score in 2 of their last 6 meetings. However, Inter have only failed to score only once in all their Serie A games this season, and we are backing both teams to have a high scoring game.

Sunday, November 13, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Milan to win

Odds: 1.75 on Pulse bet

A good run of form for Milan has put them in the second position on the Serie A league table. They face Fiorentina on Sunday as they seek to put pressure on the league leaders Napoli. Stefano Pioli’s men have lost just once at home this season and have also gone on to win 4 of their last 6 Serie A games. Fiorentina have been in good form this season most especially away from home where they've won only 2 of their last 6 away games.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

    Sure betting odd in the Serie A this weekend on Pulse bet

Final 8: Benue Braves end Rivers Hoopers unbeaten run, Kano Pillars crash out in style

Final 8: Benue Braves end Rivers Hoopers unbeaten run, Kano Pillars crash out in style

Qatar 2022: Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

Qatar 2022: Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with Liberia, this is why it makes sense

Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with Liberia, this is why it makes sense

Qatar 2022: Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

Qatar 2022: Hazard, De Bruyne & 24 Devils make Belgium squad, Liverpool hero Origi misses out

Qatar 2022: Hazard, De Bruyne & 24 Devils make Belgium squad, Liverpool hero Origi misses out

Why Anthony Joshua has lost faith in boxing

Why Anthony Joshua has lost faith in boxing

National Youth Games: Host city and dates announced for 7th NYG

National Youth Games: Host city and dates announced for 7th NYG

