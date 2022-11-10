Sure betting odd in the Serie A this weekend on Pulse bet

Odds for selected games were culled from Pulse bet

Empoli v Cremonese: Empoli win or draw @ 1.40 odds

Napoli v Udinese: Napoli to win @ 1.51 odds

Atalanta v Inter: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.69 odds

Milan v Fiorentina: Milan to win @ 1.75

Empoli v Cremonese

Friday, November 11, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Empoli win or draw

Odds: 1.40 on Pulse bet

Empoli are coming into this game from a loss against the league leaders Napoli. Paolo Zanetti’s team have been inconsistent this season and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against newly promoted side Cremonese. Empoli have won 2 of their last 4 home games in the Serie A, whereas Massimiliano Alvini’s men have not won any Serie A game this season.

Napoli v Udinese

Saturday, November 12, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli to win

Odds: 1.51 on Pulse bet

Napoli are the only team unbeaten in the top five leagues and they sit comfortably at the top of the Serie A league table. Luciano Spalleti’s men have won their last 5 meetings with Udinese and have also won 5 of their last Serie A matches. We think Andrea Sottil’s men do not stand a chance against this high-flying Napoli team, and they will go into the world cup break unbeaten.

Atalanta v Inter

Sunday, November 13, 12:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.69 on Pulse bet

Atalanta have lost two games on a bounce and will be looking to avoid another defeat this weekend as they welcome Inter to the Gewiss stadium on Sunday. Both teams have only failed to score in 2 of their last 6 meetings. However, Inter have only failed to score only once in all their Serie A games this season, and we are backing both teams to have a high scoring game.

Milan v Fiorentina

Sunday, November 13, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Milan to win

Odds: 1.75 on Pulse bet