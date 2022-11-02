The final round of UEFA Conference League group stage games offers punters another opportunity to cashout massively.
Sure Bet9ja 5 odds from the UEFA Conference League
Stake big and cashout on Bet9ja with this 5 odds accumulator selected from the UEFA Conference League
Here is a 5.08 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja on the UEFA Champions League games on Wednesday.
UEFA Conference League accumulator on Bet9ja
Rigas Futbola Skola vs Fiorentina: Fiorentina to win @ 1.33 odds
Steaua Bucharest vs West Ham: West Ham to win @ 1.52 odds
Partizan vs Slovacko: Partizan to win @ 1.66 odds
Cologne vs Nice: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.22 odds
Vilnius FK Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.24 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.08 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Rigas Futbola Skola vs Fiorentina
Thursday, November 3, 16:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Fiorentina to win
Odds: 1.33 on Bet9ja
Latvian club RFS are currently bottom of Group A and without a win in this competition so far while Fiorentina have already qualified for the next round but need a win to possibly finish top of the group.
RFS have only won one of their last eight games, while Fiorentina have won two consecutive games and will most likely make it three.
Steaua Bucharest vs West Ham
Thursday, November 3, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: West Ham to win
Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja
West Ham have won every group match so far and will be looking to finish the group stages with a 100% record if they beat FCSB who are bottom of the group and without a win.
Expect West Ham to play a weaker squad for this one as they have nothing to play for but pride but the same applies to the host team.
Partizan vs Slovacko
Thursday, November 3, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Partizan to win
Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja
Partizan are in pole position to advance to the next round but the importance of finishing top of the group cannot be overemphasised.
They host Slovacko who are currently bottom of the group and unable to mathematically qualify regardless of the result.
Cologne vs Nice
Thursday, November 3, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.22 on Bet9ja
Either of these teams will progress to the next round with a win but Nice only needs a draw which is why it is safer to bet on goals.
Over 1.5 goals is a feasible option in this game as both teams have achieved this outcome in eight of their last 10 games.
Vilnius FK Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava
Thursday, November 3, 18:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.24 on Bet9ja
Slovan Bratislava have one leg in the next round already while Vilnius are already out which could make for a high-scoring game.
It helps that each of these teams have produced at least two goals in eight of their last 10 games which is a good sign ahead of this game.
