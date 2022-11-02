Sure Bet9ja 5 odds from the UEFA Conference League

Here is a 5.08 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja on the UEFA Champions League games on Wednesday.

UEFA Conference League accumulator on Bet9ja

Rigas Futbola Skola vs Fiorentina: Fiorentina to win @ 1.33 odds

Steaua Bucharest vs West Ham: West Ham to win @ 1.52 odds

Partizan vs Slovacko: Partizan to win @ 1.66 odds

Cologne vs Nice: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.22 odds

Vilnius FK Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.24 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.08 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Rigas Futbola Skola vs Fiorentina

Thursday, November 3, 16:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Fiorentina to win

Odds: 1.33 on Bet9ja

Latvian club RFS are currently bottom of Group A and without a win in this competition so far while Fiorentina have already qualified for the next round but need a win to possibly finish top of the group.

RFS have only won one of their last eight games, while Fiorentina have won two consecutive games and will most likely make it three.

Steaua Bucharest vs West Ham

Thursday, November 3, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: West Ham to win

Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja

West Ham have won every group match so far and will be looking to finish the group stages with a 100% record if they beat FCSB who are bottom of the group and without a win.

Expect West Ham to play a weaker squad for this one as they have nothing to play for but pride but the same applies to the host team.

Partizan vs Slovacko

Thursday, November 3, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Partizan to win

Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja

Partizan are in pole position to advance to the next round but the importance of finishing top of the group cannot be overemphasised.

They host Slovacko who are currently bottom of the group and unable to mathematically qualify regardless of the result.

Cologne vs Nice

Thursday, November 3, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.22 on Bet9ja

Either of these teams will progress to the next round with a win but Nice only needs a draw which is why it is safer to bet on goals.

Over 1.5 goals is a feasible option in this game as both teams have achieved this outcome in eight of their last 10 games.

Vilnius FK Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava

Thursday, November 3, 18:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.24 on Bet9ja

Slovan Bratislava have one leg in the next round already while Vilnius are already out which could make for a high-scoring game.