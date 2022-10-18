Sure 6 odds on Bet9ja from the Premier League to bet on and cashout this midweek

Premier League action continues this midweek with 9 games between Tuesday and Thursday offering punters the perfect opportunity to cashout.
Pulse Sports offers carefully selected 6-odds accumulator curated from Bet9ja with a high probability of winning.
Bet9ja 6 odds for Premier League accumulator this midweek
Manchester United vs Tottenham: Manchester United to win or draw @ 1.43 odds
Bournemouth vs Southampton: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.32 odds
Brentford vs Chelsea: Chelsea to win @ 1.78 odds
Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool to win @ 1.45 odds
Fulham vs Aston Villa: Over 1.5 @ 1.26 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.05 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Brentford v Chelsea
Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Chelsea to win
Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja
Chelsea face a difficult task away at Brentford but Graham Potter’s blues are in great form at the moment having won five consecutive games.
Coming up against a Brentford side that have won just one of their last four games, Chelsea are the favourites here.
Bournemouth v Southampton
Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5
Odds: 1.26 on Bet9ja
The Southcoast derby always produces goals and this latest instalment promises to continue the tradition as both teams have been goal-friendly this season.
Eight of the last 10 games between Bournemouth and Southampton have ended with at least two goals.
Liverpool v West Ham
Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Liverpool to win
Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja
Liverpool will be looking to build on their surprise win over Manchester City with another win over West Ham.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have also won each of the last five home games against West Ham which makes this a very winnable fixture for them.
Manchester United v Tottenham
Wednesday, October 19, 20:15 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Manchester United to win or draw
Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja
Manchester United’s form has been up and down this season and they play against Tottenham who are above them on the log.
But United’s home form has been stable so far while Tottenham only have one win in their last five away games.
Fulham v Aston Villa
Thursday, October 20, 19:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.26 on Bet9ja
Fulham have built a reputation for being high-scoring with only one of their 12 games this season failing to produce at least two goals.
Eight of the last 10 games between these two teams have produced over 1.5 goals which is a good omen for this fixture.
