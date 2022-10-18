Sure 6 odds on Bet9ja from the Premier League to bet on and cashout this midweek

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bet9ja offers sure banker odds on Premier League games this midweek for you to cashout from

Premier League betting tips
Premier League betting tips

Premier League action continues this midweek with 9 games between Tuesday and Thursday offering punters the perfect opportunity to cashout.

Read Also

Pulse Sports offers carefully selected 6-odds accumulator curated from Bet9ja with a high probability of winning.

Premier League accumulator on Bet9ja
Premier League accumulator on Bet9ja Pulse Nigeria

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Manchester United to win or draw @ 1.43 odds

Bournemouth vs Southampton: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.32 odds

Brentford vs Chelsea: Chelsea to win @ 1.78 odds

Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool to win @ 1.45 odds

Fulham vs Aston Villa: Over 1.5 @ 1.26 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.05 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Chelsea to win

Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja

Chelsea face a difficult task away at Brentford but Graham Potter’s blues are in great form at the moment having won five consecutive games.

Aubameyang scored Chelsea's second goal against AC Milan in the UCL on Tuesday night
Aubameyang scored Chelsea's second goal against AC Milan in the UCL on Tuesday night Twitter

Coming up against a Brentford side that have won just one of their last four games, Chelsea are the favourites here.

Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5

Odds: 1.26 on Bet9ja

The Southcoast derby always produces goals and this latest instalment promises to continue the tradition as both teams have been goal-friendly this season.

Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City
Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City Getty Images

Eight of the last 10 games between Bournemouth and Southampton have ended with at least two goals.

Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Liverpool to win

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Liverpool will be looking to build on their surprise win over Manchester City with another win over West Ham.

Mohamed Salah scored the winner for Liverpool against Manchester City
Mohamed Salah scored the winner for Liverpool against Manchester City Twitter

Jurgen Klopp’s men have also won each of the last five home games against West Ham which makes this a very winnable fixture for them.

Wednesday, October 19, 20:15 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester United to win or draw

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Manchester United’s form has been up and down this season and they play against Tottenham who are above them on the log.

Fred missed a glorious chance to give Manchester United the win against Newcastle
Fred missed a glorious chance to give Manchester United the win against Newcastle IMAGO / News Images

But United’s home form has been stable so far while Tottenham only have one win in their last five away games.

Thursday, October 20, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.26 on Bet9ja

Fulham have built a reputation for being high-scoring with only one of their 12 games this season failing to produce at least two goals.

Mitrovic will be key to Fulham's survival chances
Mitrovic will be key to Fulham's survival chances Pulse Nigeria

Eight of the last 10 games between these two teams have produced over 1.5 goals which is a good omen for this fixture.

Topics:
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Brighton and Nottingham Forest shared the spoils with these trio firing blanks.

    Super Eagles duo Awoniyi & Dennis, Trossard keep 'clean sheets' again

  • Paul Onuachu celebrates his goal

    Onuachu scores 5th, 6th goals of the season as Genk win 6-1 to extend top of table lead

  • N'golo Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018

    No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirms in new announcement, reveal return period

Recommended articles

Super Eagles duo Awoniyi & Dennis, Trossard keep 'clean sheets' again

Super Eagles duo Awoniyi & Dennis, Trossard keep 'clean sheets' again

Onuachu scores 5th, 6th goals of the season as Genk win 6-1 to extend top of table lead

Onuachu scores 5th, 6th goals of the season as Genk win 6-1 to extend top of table lead

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirms in new announcement, reveal return period

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirms in new announcement, reveal return period

Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Don't sacrifice Calvin Bassey for Daley Blind! - Gullit blasts Ajax coach

Don't sacrifice Calvin Bassey for Daley Blind! - Gullit blasts Ajax coach

'I don't care' - Onuachu slams rumour-peddlers over Genk form

'I don't care' - Onuachu slams rumour-peddlers over Genk form

'Raspadori is more useful than Osimhen' - Bellucci

'Raspadori is more useful than Osimhen' - Bellucci

Gasperini hails 'experienced' Ademola Lookman for immediate Atalanta impact

Gasperini hails 'experienced' Ademola Lookman for immediate Atalanta impact

Trending

Folarin Balogun - Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid