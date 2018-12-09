Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Sand Eagles beat Libya 6-3 in 2018 Beach Soccer AFCON

Super Sand Eagles beat Libya 6-3 in 2nd group game of 2018 Beach Soccer AFCON

Nigeria bounced back from defeat against Senegal with a convincing victory over Libya at the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Sand Eagles play Nigeria grab their first win of the 2018 Beach AFCON (Copa Lagos)

The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria beat their Libyan counterpart 6-3 in their second group game of the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations played on Sunday, December 9.

Nigeria vs Libya

The Super Sand Eagles needed a victory after a 2-0 loss on penalties to rivals Senegal in their opening group game.

Nigeria started the game on the front foot and the last edition's runners-up took a slender lead at the first half break with a 4-2 lead.

Nigeria vs Senegal play The Super Sand Eagles lost their opening game to Senegal (CopaLagos)

The Super Sand Eagles improved in the second period as they stretched their lead to 6-3 at the close of the half.

The third period ended goalless as the Super Sand Eagles recorded a much needed win which was their first at the tournament.

2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations play WiThe Super Sand Eagles aim to qualify for the World Cup (Beach world wide)

The win give the Super Sand Eagles hope of advancing to the next stage of the competition.

The Super Sand Eagles dominated the game from start to finish with a total of 12 shots on target compared to seven from the Libyans.

Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2018 draw play The Super Sand Eagles face Tanzania all their in their last group game (CAF)

A win against Tanzania in their last group game will see them advance to the semi finals of the competition regardless of the outcome between Senegal and Libya in the other group game.

The Super Sand Eagles return to action against Tanzania on Monday, December 10 in their final group game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and a host of other Arsenal players seen in...bullet
2 Brentford star Moses Odubajo dumps England commits to Nigeriabullet
3 Super Falcons draw Korea, Norway and France in group A of 2019 FIFA...bullet

Related Articles

Super Sand Eagles drawn in Group B of Beach Soccer AFCON
5 things to know about 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations
5 things to know about 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations
Super Sand Eagles lose 2-0 to Senegal on penalties in first game of 2018 Beach Soccer AFCON
2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 5 things to know about tournament
5 things to know about 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup

Football

Boca Juniors striker Carlos Tevez says the displaced final will be "weird"
Football Copa Libertadores final comes to a head but leaves empty feeling
Juan Mata celebrates his goal against Fulham
Football Mata hails 'exciting' Man Utd win after frustrating run
Rising Brazil star Lucas Paqueta (R) has left Flamengo - the club he joined as a ten-year-old - for AC Milan.
Football Brazil's Paqueta arrives at AC Milan ahead of record transfer: report
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola are battling it out for the Premier League title
Football Liverpool leapfrog Man City: do we have a real Premier League race?
X
Advertisement