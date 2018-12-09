Super Sand Eagles beat Libya 6-3 in 2nd group game of 2018 Beach Soccer AFCON

news

The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria beat their Libyan counterpart 6-3 in their second group game of the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations played on Sunday, December 9.

Nigeria vs Libya

The Super Sand Eagles needed a victory after a 2-0 loss on penalties to rivals Senegal in their opening group game.

Nigeria started the game on the front foot and the last edition's runners-up took a slender lead at the first half break with a 4-2 lead.

The Super Sand Eagles improved in the second period as they stretched their lead to 6-3 at the close of the half.

The third period ended goalless as the Super Sand Eagles recorded a much needed win which was their first at the tournament.

The win give the Super Sand Eagles hope of advancing to the next stage of the competition.

The Super Sand Eagles dominated the game from start to finish with a total of 12 shots on target compared to seven from the Libyans.

A win against Tanzania in their last group game will see them advance to the semi finals of the competition regardless of the outcome between Senegal and Libya in the other group game.

The Super Sand Eagles return to action against Tanzania on Monday, December 10 in their final group game.