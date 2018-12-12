Super Sand Eagles beat Egypt 7-6 to reach final of 2018 Beach Soccer AFCON and qualify for 2019 Beach Soccer World Cup

Pulse.ng logo
Super Sand Eagles beat Egypt 7-6 qualify for Beach World Cup

Nigeria are through to the Paraguay 2019 Beach Soccer World Cup after a 7-6 win over hosts Egypt in the semifinal.

  • Published:
Super Sand Eagles play

Super Sand Eagles

(NFF)

The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria beat Egypt 7-6 in their semifinal fixture of the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations played on Wednesday, December 12.

Nigeria vs Egypt

The Super Sand Eagles qualified to the knock out stage of the competition second in group B.

After a 2-0 loss on penalties to rivals Senegal in their opening group game, they bounced back with a 6-3 win over Libya.

Nigeria vs Senegal play The Super Sand Eagles lost their opening game to Senegal (CopaLagos)

The Super Sand Eagles then sealed their qualification from the group stage with a 2-0 win over Tanazania.

By progressing second in group B the Super Sand Eagles were handed a match up against hosts Egypt who finished first in group A.

Super Sand Eagles play

Super Sand Eagles

(Copa Lagos)

 

Nigeria progress

The Super Sand Eagles dominated their Egyptian counterparts from start to finish to record a 7-6 win.

Nigeria were ahead 2-1 at the end of the first period, and were 4-3 ahead at the end of the second period.

Super Sand Eagles play

Super Sand Eagles

(NFF)

Their held on to their lead and finish the third quarter 7-6 to be the first country to qualify for the 2019 Beach Soccer World Cup which will hold in Paraguay.

The Super Sand Eagles will also face the winner of the other semifinal between Senegal and Morocco in the final scheduled for Friday, December 14.

