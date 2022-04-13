SUPER FALCONS

Waldrum reveals he have not abandoned ex-captain Oshoala, Oparanozie

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Unlike the tour in Canada, it will be a different squad at the AWCON, Waldrum has revealed.

Asisat-Oshoala-Randy-Waldrum-Desire-Oparanozie
Asisat-Oshoala-Randy-Waldrum-Desire-Oparanozie

Despite missing the Super Falcons' doubleheader friendly against Canada, head coach Randy Waldrum has disclosed that former captain Asisat Oshoala, and other key members of the squad, have not been abandoned.

Recommended articles

A recently concluded tour in Canada, saw the Super Falcons lose 2-0 in their first encounter with the Olympic champions in Vancouver, before pulling off a 2-2 draw in the second game in Langford, three days later.

The two-match tour was part of the team's preparations for the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) finals taking place in Morocco between July 2 to July 23.

With the likes of Barcelona Femini attacker Asisat Oshoala, Wuhan Jianghan Ladies forward Desire Oparanozie and defender Osinachi Ohale, unable to have made the trip to Canada, Waldrum revealed that the case will not be the same for the AWCON in July.

Coach Randy Waldrum
Coach Randy Waldrum Pulse Nigeria

"Just as you can see, we are trying different players, some other good players like Asisat [Oshoala], [Desire] Oparanozie, [Osinachi] Ohale and more, will be joining for AWCON."

The 65-year-old American further stated that most of the players that made the trip to Canada will still be on the flight to the AWCON. He, however, particularly hinted that the return of some players will be needed to strengthen the team.

"It will be a different squad but most of these players will still be in the team selection," Waldrum said.

The Super Falcons at the just-concluded tour in Canada
The Super Falcons at the just-concluded tour in Canada Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons are expected to proceed to Morocco later in July where they will participate against eleven other teams in the 14th edition of the AWCON. The women's continental tournament is expected to double as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The top four teams at the AWCON will then qualify for the World Cup, with two more teams proceeding to the inter-confederation play-offs to seek a place in the 2023 Australia-New Zealand co-hosted tournament.

Nigeria, are the AWCON defending champions and have won the tournament a record 11-times.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Francis Uzoho (IMAGO/Maurice van Steen WK/ANP)

    Francis Uzoho sits out another Omonia Nicosia match

  • Asisat-Oshoala-Randy-Waldrum-Desire-Oparanozie

    Waldrum reveals he have not abandoned ex-captain Oshoala, Oparanozie

  • Chukwueze and Martins

    Samuel Chukwueze is the first Nigerian to score in the quarter-final since 2006

Recommended articles

Francis Uzoho sits out another Omonia Nicosia match

Francis Uzoho sits out another Omonia Nicosia match

Waldrum reveals he have not abandoned ex-captain Oshoala, Oparanozie

Waldrum reveals he have not abandoned ex-captain Oshoala, Oparanozie

Samuel Chukwueze is the first Nigerian to score in the quarter-final since 2006

Samuel Chukwueze is the first Nigerian to score in the quarter-final since 2006

3 things Chelsea's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid can lead to

3 things Chelsea's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid can lead to

Former Rangers star Obinna Nwobodo swaps Turkey for MLS club Cincinnati

Former Rangers star Obinna Nwobodo swaps Turkey for MLS club Cincinnati

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance shows Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance shows Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Trending

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast
AWCON

Onumonu, Ajibade shine as Super Falcons of Nigeria hold Canada to 2-2 draw in Langford

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 1-2 victory away against Canada in Langford

Mikel Obi and Victor Moses headline 5 Nigerian Players that have played for Chelsea

5 Super Eagles players who have played for Chelsea
SUPER EAGLES

5 players that can lead Nigeria to AFCON 2023 glory

Udogie and Lookman

Ex-midfielder Seyi Olofinjana set to be offered job by the NFF

Seyi Olofinjana

New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

Onome Ebi
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

Social media reactions as Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions league by Real Madrid on Tuesday night
UCL

Watch David Alaba, Marcelo dressing room celebration after Chelsea's defeat

Real-Madrid-Chelsea-Benzema-670x370