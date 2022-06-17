Vietnam and other countries surprisingly ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA rankings

The June rankings cover the activities of the last three months and Nigeria was deemed to not have made any progress since the last one in March 2022 where they were also 39th in the world.

And while it feels like the Super Falcons should be ranked higher in the women’s game, the names of some of the teams ahead of Nigeria are surprising, to say the least.

The Guardian

Here are some of the women’s national teams ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA ranking.

Surprise inclusions

Vietnam featured on the rankings at 32nd, retaining the spot from the last update, seven places ahead of the Super Falcons.

Chile, Costa Rica and Serbia are all also immediately ahead of Nigeria in 38, 27, and 36 on the log respectively.

That is probably because Nigeria only played two games in the period in question, both against Canada, producing one draw and a loss respectively.

The rest of the list

USA, Sweden and France all maintained their spot in the top three in that order while the Netherlands moved up to fourth and Germany drops to fifth.

There are no changes between six and sixteen with Canada, Spain, England, Brazil, Korea DPR, Norway, Australia, Japan, Italy, Denmark and China occupying those spots.

Iceland moved up to 17th, Korea Republic dropped to 18th while Belgium and Switzerland swapped places at 19th and 20th.