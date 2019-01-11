The ﻿Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation﻿ (NFF) have confirmed that the Super Falcons will play 10 friendly games before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby stated at the draw ceremony that NFF should help schedule preparatory games for the tournament which will be hosted by France.

Dennerby's request has been answered with the NFF confirming arrangements for the Super Falcons to participate in two invitational tournaments.

According to the NFF, the Super Falcons will travel on Monday, January 14 for the China Invitational tournament which is scheduled to hold from Thursday, January 17 till Saturday, January 20.

In the report, the NFF also confirmed that after the tournament in China the team will go on to participating at another invitational tournament in Cyprus which is scheduled to hold from Monday, February 25 till Thursday, March 7.

After the two invitational tournaments in China and Cyprus, the Super Falcons are set to play friendly games against Spain or Canada.

They will also begin their camp at the "Avita Hotel and Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria, where the Super Eagles stayed before flying to Russia to participate in last year’s FIFA World Cup finals."

The Super Falcons are set to face off against hosts France, Korea Republic and Norway at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled to hold from Friday, June 7 till Sunday, July 7 2019.