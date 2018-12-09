Pulse.ng logo
Super Falcons to get to 2019 Women's World Cup knock-out stage

Super Falcons boss say Nigeria can progress to World Cup knock-out stage

Thomas Dennerby is optimistic about the Super Falcons chances at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

  • Published:
Thomas Dennerby play Thomas Dennerby has given his thoughts on the world cup draw (FIFA)

Super Falcons boss Thomas Dennerby has stated that Nigeria can progress to the knock-out stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons are the reigning African champions and are expected to lead the continents charge on the world stage.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were drawn alongside hosts France, Korea Republic and Norway on Saturday, December 8.

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup draw play The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face Korea, France and Norway at the World cup (FIFA)

 

Dennerby on Super Falcons, World Cup

After watching his side drawn alongside the hosts France and Korea Republic which are two heavyweight countries in World Women's football, Dennerby is not fazed about the challenge his team faces.

The Swedish manager was at the draw ceremony and was interviewed by the world football governing body on his hopes for the Super Falcons at the tournament.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are champions of Africa (CAF)

In the interview, Dennerby admitted that the Super Falcons are in a tough group but they can rise up to the occasion.

He said, "I think we have to play well against the favourites of the tournament France the host nation.

"But the other two games against Norway and Korea Republic i think is a very open games, so i think we have a very good chance to come through to the knockout stage."

The last time the Super Falcons of Nigeria met France was in an international friendly earlier in the year which ended 8-0.

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup draw play The Super Falcons will aim to start with a win against Korea (FIFA)

 

The Super Falcons play their first game against Korea Republic on Saturday, June 8 before subsequent games against France and Norway.

The 2019 FIFA World Cup will hold in France from Friday, 7 June till Sunday, 7, July 2019.

