Super Falcons to camp in Austria without Asisat Oshoala

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Thursday, July 15, 2021, released a 26-woman list for camping in Austria ahead of a tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.

The most significant absentee from the squad is Barcelona star Oshoala who is currently holidaying in Nigeria after a hectic season.

The 26-year-old won a historic treble with Barcelona’s women’s side and also played for Nigeria in an invitational tournament in the United States in June.

She is also said to be recovering from an injury and has been given time to recover and rest.

There is, however, a welcome for former captain Desire Oparanozie who has been away from the team.

Oparanozie is believed to have been leftout of the Super Falcons since the turn of the year for the role she played in the team’s sit-in protest over unpaid allowances at the 2019 World Cup.

Getty Images

Score Nigeria reported that the 27-year-old was recalled after she apologised to the NFF.

The Super Falcons will host an invitational six-nation tournament in Lagos in September.

Ghana’s Black Queens, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses, Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Morocco and Mali will compete against Nigeria in the tournament.

The camp in Austria is the third gathering that the NFF has arranged for the Super Falcons this year, following an interesting three-wins-out-three account at the Turkish Women’s Cup in Antalya in February and the Summer Series in the USA last month.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (CD Pozoalbense, Spain); Chiamaka, Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Patience Okeke (Bayelsa Queens); Yewande; Balogun (California Storm, USA)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF,Spain); Esther Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF,Spain); Onyinyechi Zogg (FC Zurich, Switzerland); Nicole Payne (WestVirginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash Reserves, USA); Megan Ashleigh (Leicester City, England); Josephine Ijeh (BK Hacken, Sweden)

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Mowaninuola Dada (Watford FC, England)