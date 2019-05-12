The Super Falcons of the Nigeria thrashed Niger 15-0 to reach the semifinals of the 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup with five goals from Uchenna Kanu on Saturday, May 11.

After the 5-1 win over Burkina Faso on Thursday, May 9, the Super Falcons went goal crazy against Niger on Saturday in the Group B clash.

The whitewash started in the ninth minute as the Super Falcons dominated their Nigerien counterparts.

Two minutes later, the Super Falcons got their second goal of the game before they went 9-0 up at halftime.

The Super Falcons didn’t relent in the second half before ending the game 15-0, a new record for the competition.

Kanu netted five, a brace each from Cynthia Aku and Rofiat Sule and a goal each from Chioma Wogu, Glory Ogbonna, Chidinma Okeke, Alice Ogebe and Joy Bokiri.

Aku was named Woman of the Match.

Twitter

Niger are the whipping girls of Group B as they lost their first game 0-10 against Mali.

With the win, the Super Falcons have now progressed to the semifinals as they aim to get the title for the first time.

Nigeria will face Mali in their last game of Group B on Tuesday, May 14.