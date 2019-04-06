The Super Falcons are in Spain to play two friendly games in preparation for the 2019 FIFA World Cup which will hold in France.

In their first friendly game in Spain, Courtney Dike netted a hattrick while goals Ini Umotong who scored a brace and Uchenna Kanu gave Nigeria a 6-1 win over UMF Selfoss.

It was UMF Selfoss that scored the first goal after the Super Falcons had dominated the game and missed a couple of chances.

Reimus Magda was the scorer for the Icelandic club in the 31st minute and only a save from Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie prevented UMF Selfoss from doubling their lead three minutes later.

Kanu brought Nigeria level just before the break.

The Super Falcons took the lead in the 57th minute through Dike before Umotong scored again for Nigeria.

Seven minutes after her first goal, Umotong got her brace before two more goals from Dike in the 72nd and 76th minutes sealed the win.

The reigning African champions will on Monday, April 8 face Canada in their next friendly game also in Murcia.