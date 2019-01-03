Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega will battle Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa for the 2018 Women’s African Player of the Year award after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the final three shortlist.

CAF on Tuesday, January 1 announced the final three nominees for the award which the winner will be announced at the Awards Gala on Tuesday, January 8 in Dakar, Senegal.

Reigning African Women's Player of the Year﻿, Oshoala who has won the award three times is in position to win it again after helping the Super Falcons to a third consecutive Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title with three goals in the 2018 edition and her influential role for Dalian Quanjian who won the 2018 Chinese Women's Super League title.

Ordega was arguably the best Super Falcons player in their AWCON 2018 triumph where she scored two goals. She also helped Atlético Madrid to Spanish Women’s league title in the year under review.

Kgatlana of South Africa was a finalist last year and is another favourite to win the award after she was named the Best Player at AWCON 2018. She also finished the highest goalscorer at the tournament scoring five goals as South Africa impressed in their way to the final where they lost to Nigeria.

The winners for the Women's African Player of the Year award will be decided by CAF Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, coaches and captains of the national teams of the 54 Member Associations.