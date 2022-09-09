Super Falcons stars Kanu and Nnadozie show off visit to the White House [Photos]

Super Falcons stars Nnadozie and Kanu pose for picture in front of White House.

Super Falcons of Nigeria stars Nnadozie Chiamaka and Uchenna Kanu both visited the White House in the United States of America (USA).

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were in the USA for two friendly fixtures against the USA Women's national football team.

In the first friendly, the Super Falcons suffered a 4-0 loss to the USWNT at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

It was a much better outing for the Super Falcons even though they lost 1-2 to the USWNT in the second friendly.

The Super Falcons during their time in the USA visited the White House.

The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States Joe Biden.

The white house is located in Washington DC and was the venue of the Super Falcons' second game against the USA.

Nnadozie took to her official Instagram to post photos of her visit to the white house.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "WHITE HOUSE, WASHINGTON DC UNITED STATE OF AMERICA."

Kanu also posted photos of the visit on her Instagram account with a message that said, 'GRATEFUL HEART'

Nnadozie has returned to her club Paris FC in France while Kanu is back with Mexican side Tigres.

