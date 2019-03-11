Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie were all in Paris, France on Monday, March 11 to help unveil Nigeria’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup jerseys.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be competing at their eighth straight FIFA Women’s World Cup.

For this edition holding in France, Nigeria’s women will be wearing the home and away Nike jerseys that were unveiled in 2018.

Nike first unveiled the two jerseys-the home pitch-green strip with white and black patterns and the all-green away kit-which the Super Eagles used at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Falcons will continue to use the same jerseys for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup which kicks off in June.

Ahead of the tournament, Nike held an event in Paris, France to unveil the jerseys of the 14 countries they designed for.

Super Falcons stars Oshoala and Oparanozie with the Nigerian representatives at the event and are seeing modelling the kits in promotional photos released by Nike.

The other players at the event include Rita Chikwelu and Rasheedat Ajibade.

After the huge success of the 2018 FIFA World Cup jerseys, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) signed another deal in November 2018. The deal is for four years until 2022 with another option of renewal of the terms in 2023 to 2026.

Unlike the first deal sign signed in 2015, there is a term in the new contract which specified that Nike would supply more kits to the Nigeria National Teams every year. The contract now captures the Women National Teams.

Nike have designed three kits so far for the NFF since the 2015 deal. A kit was unveiled for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil while another one was used by the Super Eagles for a 2018 World Cup qualifier away at Algeria in November 2017 and the popular kits designed for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The NFF national teams will continue to use the current kits until 2020 when Nike unveil new kits for the 2020 Olympic Games.