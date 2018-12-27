Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade has joined Norwegian giants Avaldsnes on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old youngster was an integral part of the Super Falcons team that won the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) hosted in Ghana.

Rasheedat moves from Nigeria Women Premier League side FC Robo Queens to Avaldsnes who are a top side in Norway.

Lena Tyriberget who is the coach of Avaldsnes stated that Rasheedat is an important acquisition after her showing at her impressive performances over the course of the year which included the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup where she led the Nigerian Falconets to the quarter-finals of the competition.

She said, “When you look at her age and her merits – been central to the U20 team and the A national team, most recently in the Africa championship that Nigeria and Rasheedat won.

“You realize that Rasheedat is a very promising Nigerian national team player. As a player type, she is typically either 8s or 10s on the pitch.

“She is good with ball, is forward-looking in the game and has good drive. She is a player for the future. We look forward to having Rasheedat with us for the next two years.”

Rasheedat will hope to improve Avaldsnes that finished ninth in Norway last season when the league resumes in March 2019.