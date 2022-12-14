ADVERTISEMENT

Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi celebrates 29th birthday with stunning photos

Tosin Abayomi
Sports  >  Football

Ngozi Okobi turns 29, and celebrates in style with stunning photos.

Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi celebrates 29th birthday with stunning photos
Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi celebrates 29th birthday with stunning photos

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Ngozi Sonia Okobi-Okeoghene celebrates her 29th birthday on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Okobi has been one of Nigeria's most featured players since progressing from the youth teams.

She made her debut for the Super Falcons in 2010 and has become one of the veterans in midfield for over a decade.

It is a celebratory week for Okobi and her husband. In a message on her official social media platforms, Okobi celebrated the fifth wedding anniversary.

Okobi has been one of Nigeria's most featured players since progressing from the youth teams.

Along with photos was a message that said, "It’s 5 years today, still like yesterday. Thank you for being an amazing husband, friend and elder brother like people will always call you, I love you."

The skillful midfield celebrated her birthday with stunning professional photos on her official social media platforms.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "It’s my birthday. Thank God for life."

Okobi has come a long way since the start of her professional career with Delta Queens in the Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL).

Okobi was part of the Super Falcons team that finished fourth at the 2022 WAFCON
Okobi was part of the Super Falcons team that finished fourth at the 2022 WAFCON

She moved to the United States of America (USA) and featured for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Okobi returned to Europe with Sweden for top women's outfit Vittsjö GIK and is now with rivals Eskilstuna United.

She has been a key player for the Super Falcons and part of the team that won the 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Okobi was part of the Super Falcons team that finished fourth at the 2022 WAFCON and is expected to return for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

