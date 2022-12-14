Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi celebrates 29th birthday with stunning photos

Okobi has been one of Nigeria's most featured players since progressing from the youth teams.

She made her debut for the Super Falcons in 2010 and has become one of the veterans in midfield for over a decade.

Okobi on wedding anniversary

It is a celebratory week for Okobi and her husband. In a message on her official social media platforms, Okobi celebrated the fifth wedding anniversary.

AFP

Along with photos was a message that said, "It’s 5 years today, still like yesterday. Thank you for being an amazing husband, friend and elder brother like people will always call you, I love you."

Okobi on birthday

The skillful midfield celebrated her birthday with stunning professional photos on her official social media platforms.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "It’s my birthday. Thank God for life."

Okobi has come a long way since the start of her professional career with Delta Queens in the Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL).

AFP

She moved to the United States of America (USA) and featured for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Okobi returned to Europe with Sweden for top women's outfit Vittsjö GIK and is now with rivals Eskilstuna United.

She has been a key player for the Super Falcons and part of the team that won the 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).