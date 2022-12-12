Super Falcons star, Gift Monday pens emotional message to NWFL club

Gift joined Spanish Iberdola club, UDG Tenerife from the Lagos based side, Robo Queens.

The attacker penned a two-year deal with an option of another twelve months, based on performance.

AFP

The 20-year-old was the NWFL highest goal scorer with 12 goals last season and won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) to help Bayelsa United win the Championship to qualify for CAF Women’s Champions League.

AFP

Bayelsa won bronze medal at the CAF Women’s Champions League.

I am grateful to Robo Queens- Gift Monday

Gift Monday penned a farewell message to Robo Queens, she said she is grateful for the opportunities.

AFP

She said, “Everything that has a beginning has an ending. My chapter and journey at Robo Queens have come to an end. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the past five-and-a-half years have been the most amazing years of my life yet: so much emotion.

“I came here as a young girl to the club, which instilled in me so many essential values to make me the mature lady and player I am today. I am eternally grateful to Robo Queens and the entire management, especially manager Emmanuel Osahon, who always treats me like his own during this whole journey. Thank you to my teammates and the entire staff at Robo Queens from the bottom of my heart.

AFP

“I made great memories and great colleagues which I will cherish forever. Thank you to the Robo nation, I will forever be a proud Robo product and good ambassador” she said