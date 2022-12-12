Super Falcons forward, Gift Monday, has penned an emtional farewell message to her Nigeria Women’s Football league club Robo Queens.
Super Falcons star, Gift Monday pens emotional message to NWFL club
The 20-year-old was the NWFL highest goal scorer with 12 goals and won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) to help Bayelsa United win the Championship.
Recommended articles
Gift joined Spanish Iberdola club, UDG Tenerife from the Lagos based side, Robo Queens.
The attacker penned a two-year deal with an option of another twelve months, based on performance.
The 20-year-old was the NWFL highest goal scorer with 12 goals last season and won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) to help Bayelsa United win the Championship to qualify for CAF Women’s Champions League.
Bayelsa won bronze medal at the CAF Women’s Champions League.
I am grateful to Robo Queens- Gift Monday
Gift Monday penned a farewell message to Robo Queens, she said she is grateful for the opportunities.
She said, “Everything that has a beginning has an ending. My chapter and journey at Robo Queens have come to an end. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the past five-and-a-half years have been the most amazing years of my life yet: so much emotion.
“I came here as a young girl to the club, which instilled in me so many essential values to make me the mature lady and player I am today. I am eternally grateful to Robo Queens and the entire management, especially manager Emmanuel Osahon, who always treats me like his own during this whole journey. Thank you to my teammates and the entire staff at Robo Queens from the bottom of my heart.
“I made great memories and great colleagues which I will cherish forever. Thank you to the Robo nation, I will forever be a proud Robo product and good ambassador” she said
She is member of the Super Falcons and have recoreded two goals in ten appreances for Nigeria senior natoional team.
More from category
-
President Buhari Praises gritty Morocco for World Cup success
-
Super Falcons star, Gift Monday pens emotional message to NWFL club
-
CAF CC: NPFL champions Rivers United get 'easy' Confederation Cup group, to launch season with away game