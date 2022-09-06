Super Falcons star Gift Monday joins Asisat Oshoala and Raheedat Ajibade in Spain

The Nigerian international broke onto the scene about a year ago for her performances for FC Robo Queens in the Nigeria Women Football League.

The 20-year-old first got invited to the Super Falcons squad in February 2021 and is also the reigning NWFL player of the season.

Gift Monday follows Oshoala and Ajibade’s footsteps

Gift Monday becomes the latest Super Falcons star to join a La Liga Femini team having reportedly signed a three-year contract with UDG Tenerife.

Monday follows the footsteps of arguably the two biggest Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade in finding their way from FC Robo Queens to the Spanish top flight.

Asisat Oshoala played for Robo Queens from 2009 to 2013 after which she left to join the more established Bayelsa Queens.

Oshoala found her way to the La Liga Femini in 2019 when she signed for Barcelona Femini in 2019 after stints in England with Liverpool and Arsenal and also Chinese club Dalian Quanjian.