Super Falcons star Gift Monday joins Asisat Oshoala and Raheedat Ajibade in Spain

Tunde Young
20-year-old Gift Monday becomes the latest Super Falcon in the Spanish league after getting signed from FC Robo by La Liga Femini side

Gift Monday joins Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala in Spain
Gift Monday joins Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala in Spain

After months of speculation surrounding her future, Super Falcons star Gift Monday has now reportedly been signed by Spanish club UDG Tenerife.

The Nigerian international broke onto the scene about a year ago for her performances for FC Robo Queens in the Nigeria Women Football League.

The 20-year-old first got invited to the Super Falcons squad in February 2021 and is also the reigning NWFL player of the season.

Gift Monday becomes the latest Super Falcons star to join a La Liga Femini team having reportedly signed a three-year contract with UDG Tenerife.

Gift Monday joins UDG Tenerife on a three-year contract
Gift Monday joins UDG Tenerife on a three-year contract

Monday follows the footsteps of arguably the two biggest Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade in finding their way from FC Robo Queens to the Spanish top flight.

Asisat Oshoala played for Robo Queens from 2009 to 2013 after which she left to join the more established Bayelsa Queens.

Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade are back in training for Barcelona Femeni and Atletico Madrid Femenino
Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade are back in training for Barcelona Femeni and Atletico Madrid Femenino

Oshoala found her way to the La Liga Femini in 2019 when she signed for Barcelona Femini in 2019 after stints in England with Liverpool and Arsenal and also Chinese club Dalian Quanjian.

Raheedat Ajibade on the other hand took a more direct path to Spain, having been on the books of FC Robo from 2013 to 2018 and then joining Atletico Madrid in 2021 after a successful spell in Norway with Avaldsnes.

