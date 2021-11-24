Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

The 28-year-old is back in the country with the national women's football team.

Ordega is participating in the nine-day training camp for the Super Falcons organized by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The training session is ongoing in Abuja as the Super Falcons continue preparation for the upcoming 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled for Morocco in the summer of next year.

The Super Falcons are in the capital to prepare for a doubleheader against Ivory Coast in February.

In a post on her official Instagram account, the Benue State ambassador showed off her curves in a stylish outfit.

Along with the photos was a caption by Ordega that said, "Honestly I’m having a really Good Friday until I remember it’s Wednesday….like how?? How is it Wednesday ."

Ordega now plays in Russia for CSKA Moscow but started her professional career back in 2008 in Nigeria.

She has featured for teams such as Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, WFC Rossiyanka, Piteå IF, Washington Spirit, Sydney FC, Atlético Madrid, Shanghai WFC and Levante UD.