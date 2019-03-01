Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega has joined Chinese Women's Super League side Shanghai W.F.C.

The 25-year-old joined Shanghai W.F.C.from United States' National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Washington Spirit.

Ordega joined Washington Spirit in 2015 from Swedish league giants Pitea IF where she played alongside Super Falcons defender Faith Ikidi.

After one season with Washington Spirit she was loaned out to Australian Westfield W-League side Sydney FC.

She became the first Nigerian player to win the league title in Australia and was shipped on loan almost immediately to Spanish side Club Atlético de Madrid Femenino where she again won the league title.

Ordega’s time at Washington Spirit has however come to end with the American outfit moving here this time permanently.

Ordega joined Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo who moved to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shanghai Shenhua.

The Nigerian striker made just 63 appearances in her four years at the American side.

Ordega who was nominated for the African Women’s Footballer of the Year award will join up with South African striker Thembi Kgatlana who beat her to the accolade.

The Nigerian will also join Kgatlana’s compatriot Linda Motlhalo who has been confirmed by the Chines side.

Ordege has a total of 34 caps for the senior national team and won four Africa Women Cup of Nations titles, competed at two FIFA Women’s World Cup and is currently with the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Cyprus Women’s Cup.