SUPER FALCONS

Desire Oparanozie shades Asisat Oshoala over her CAF award

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Barcelona Femeni star won a fifth CAF African Player of the year award, but it appears the decision did not please everyone.

Desire Oparanozie appears not to be happy with CAF's decision to award Asisat Oshoala the player of the year
Desire Oparanozie appears not to be happy with CAF's decision to award Asisat Oshoala the player of the year

Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie has questioned the criteria CAF used in awarding the best African player of the year to Asisat Oshoala and Sadio Mane.

Recommended articles

Oshoala and Mane were the biggest winners at the 2022 CAF awards that took place on Thursday night in the city of Rabat in Morocco.

Oshoala made history that night as she became the first African player to win five CAF player of the year awards.

The Barcelona star beat Cameroon's Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia's Grace Chanda to claim her fifth award. Before Thursday night, Oshoala had also won the award in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

ALSO READ: Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards

African Player of the Year Award Winners [Full List 1970 - 2019]

African Women's Player of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

Asisat Oshoala African Player of the Year 2022 (Twitter/CAF)
Asisat Oshoala African Player of the Year 2022 (Twitter/CAF) Pulse Nigeria

In the men's category, Mane picked up his second consecutive award after winning his first in 2019. The Bayern Munich star beat Mohammed Salah and Edouard Mendy to claim the prize on Thursday night.

Oshoala and Mane were the biggest winners at CAF Awards
Oshoala and Mane were the biggest winners at CAF Awards Pulse Nigeria

However, while many felt both Oshoala and Mane deserved their awards, Oparanozie appears to disagree, questioning CAF's criteria.

In what looked like a shade directed at Oshoala's award, Oparanozie said CAF did not consider players' performances in African competitions.

The Super Falcons star took to her Twitter account to criticise CAF for neglecting African players that played well in African competitions.

Oparanozie said: CAF Awards! In a season where there's Champions league, AfricanCup qualification, AfricanCup, as well as different leagues across Africa. Is this really an African award🤔? So much to say, but a lot of you would choose not to see my point, so I would rather not. #FoodForThought.

Although she did not state it explicitly, Oparanozie appears to be a dig at Oshoala as Mane had a fantastic year for both club and country.

However, while Oshoala had a brilliant season with Barcelona, she had a frustrating year with the Super Falcons.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Desire Oparanozie appears not to be happy with CAF's decision to award Asisat Oshoala the player of the year

    Desire Oparanozie shades Asisat Oshoala over her CAF award

  • Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.

    Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

  • Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi had productive afternoons as Leicester City defeated Derby County in pre-season

    Super Eagles' Iheanacho shines, Ndidi returns from injury in Leicester City friendly

Recommended articles

Desire Oparanozie shades Asisat Oshoala over her CAF award

Desire Oparanozie shades Asisat Oshoala over her CAF award

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Super Eagles' Iheanacho shines, Ndidi returns from injury in Leicester City friendly

Super Eagles' Iheanacho shines, Ndidi returns from injury in Leicester City friendly

Ten Hag's Man United remind fans of task ahead with Aston Villa draw

Ten Hag's Man United remind fans of task ahead with Aston Villa draw

Waldrum promises to learn from Super Falcons' failure against Zambia in 3rd place match

Waldrum promises to learn from Super Falcons' failure against Zambia in 3rd place match

Player Ratings: Okobi brilliant against Zambia, Nnadozie commit own goal, Super Falcons disappoint

Player Ratings: Okobi brilliant against Zambia, Nnadozie commit own goal, Super Falcons disappoint

Trending

WAFCON 2022

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco
WAFCON 2022

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022