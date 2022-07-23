Desire Oparanozie shades Asisat Oshoala over her CAF award

Oshoala and Mane were the biggest winners at the 2022 CAF awards that took place on Thursday night in the city of Rabat in Morocco.

Oshoala makes history as Mane claims a second award

Oshoala made history that night as she became the first African player to win five CAF player of the year awards.

The Barcelona star beat Cameroon's Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia's Grace Chanda to claim her fifth award. Before Thursday night, Oshoala had also won the award in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

In the men's category, Mane picked up his second consecutive award after winning his first in 2019. The Bayern Munich star beat Mohammed Salah and Edouard Mendy to claim the prize on Thursday night.

However, while many felt both Oshoala and Mane deserved their awards, Oparanozie appears to disagree, questioning CAF's criteria.

Oparanozie disagrees with CAF's decision

In what looked like a shade directed at Oshoala's award, Oparanozie said CAF did not consider players' performances in African competitions.

The Super Falcons star took to her Twitter account to criticise CAF for neglecting African players that played well in African competitions.

Oparanozie said: CAF Awards! In a season where there's Champions league, AfricanCup qualification, AfricanCup, as well as different leagues across Africa. Is this really an African award🤔? So much to say, but a lot of you would choose not to see my point, so I would rather not. #FoodForThought.

Although she did not state it explicitly, Oparanozie appears to be a dig at Oshoala as Mane had a fantastic year for both club and country.