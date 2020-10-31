Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was on the scoresheet for Barcelona women in their 5-0 win over Real Betis in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Oshoala scored in the 47th minute to give Barcelona a 3-0 lead in the game.

The 26-year-old was played through by Caldentey to add a third of the match for Barcelona two minutes into the second half.

The Nigeria international played for 70 minutes before she was replaced.

Her goal on Saturday came immediately after she scored in Barcelona’s 6-0 triumph at Sporting Huelva in their last game on Sunday, October 18.

This is Oshoala’s second goal of the season.

The win was Barcelona's fourth in a row as they maintained a three-point lead at the top of the log with 12 points from four matches.