Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala scored a hattrick for Barcelona Fermini in their 13-0 pre-season win over AEM Lleida on Sunday, August 4.

Oshoala had joined her Barcelona teammates in pre-season following an extended break which she got after playing for Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA WOmen’s World Cup.

Although she started from the bench in Sunday’s game, the 24-year-old came on as a substitute and netted a hattrick in the one-sided game.

Other scorers for Barcelona include Mariona who also scored a hattrick. Hamraoui and Vicky Losada got a brace each, while Marta Torrejón, Jenni Hermoso, Graham and Bonmati Aitana all scored once.

Next for Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates is a game against her former club Arsenal Ladies on Wednesday, August 14 in another pre-season game.

After failing to win any title last season, Barcelona Women will have their eyes on all the trophies they will be competing for this season.

They kick off their league campaign with a home game against newly-promoted CD Tacon on Saturday, September 7.

Oshoala initially joined Barcelona on loan mid-way into last season and managed eight goals in 11 games before she signed a permanent deal.