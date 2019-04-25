In just her second game after returning from injury, Oshoala scored two goals in the first half for Barcelona at the Mini Estad.

She got the first with a header from a pin-point cross while the second came a few minutes later after she received a pass at the edge of the area to finish past the goalkeeper.

The brace continues her impressive stint so far with Barcelona in Spain where she now has a goal every 48 minutes with seven in six games.

The win on Wednesday takes Barcelona to the top of the Primera Division level on points with Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand.

Oshoala will be hoping to be on the scoresheet again when Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the second-leg Champions League semi-final clash on Sunday, April 28.