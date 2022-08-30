Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala hands Barcelona star a massive boost

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Spanish champions have been handed a massive boost ahead of the new season, courtesy of their Nigerian import.

Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala

Super Falcons superstar Asisat Oshoala has handed Barcelona Femeni a huge boost ahead of the new Premier League season after she made a return to full training.

Recommended articles

Oshoala has been out of action since June after picking up a knee injury while on international duty. The 27-year-old hurt her knee in the Super Falcons' clash against South Africa at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Although the injury did not require surgery, Oshoala had been wearing braces to support her legs for the last two months. However, the Nigerian has fully recovered from the injury and was pictured in Barcelona's pre-season training session on Tuesday.

The Blaugranes took to their official Twitter handle to post a picture of Oshoala with the rest of her teammates. Oshoala's return is a timely boost for Barcelona, who begin their league title defence in September.

The Nigerian international has been a key player for Barcelona since joining the club. Despite missing the final half of last season, Oshoala's performance was key in helping Barcelona retain their league title.

The ex-Arsenal star finished as the Spanish Primera Division joint top scorer with 19 goals to help Barcelona retain their league title last season.

It has been a successful year for Oshoala despite her injury problems. The Nigerian international was named the CAF player of the year for the fifth time this year, while she also became the first African to earn a Ballon d'Or nomination.

Oshoala will aim to continue in the same vein when the new season kicks off in September.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

Everton denied first win by Leeds United despite Iwobi, Anthony Gordon masterclass

Everton denied first win by Leeds United despite Iwobi, Anthony Gordon masterclass

Frank Onyeka helps Brentford snatch dying-minute draw against Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace

Frank Onyeka helps Brentford snatch dying-minute draw against Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo helps Southampton to a stunning win against Chelsea

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo helps Southampton to a stunning win against Chelsea

Dybala show sees Mourinho's Roma rout Monza to maintain unbeaten run, go top

Dybala show sees Mourinho's Roma rout Monza to maintain unbeaten run, go top

'Mendy's hands are gone' - Reactions to Tuchel as Chelsea suffer defeat to Southampton

'Mendy's hands are gone' - Reactions to Tuchel as Chelsea suffer defeat to Southampton

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe