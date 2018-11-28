Pulse.ng logo
Super Falcons practised penalties to beat Cameroon in AWCON

Super Falcons boss Dennerby says his team practised penalties to beat Cameroon in AWCON semifinal

Thomas Dennerby is of the opinion that Nigeria's victory over Cameroon on penalties is not due to luck but practice.

  • Published:
Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are can still retain their trophy against South Africa (CAF)

Super Falcons boss Thomas Dennerby has stated that his Nigerian team practised penalties after their win over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Super Falcons faced off against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on Tuesday, November 28.

The team both clashed in the final of the last two editions and the Super Falcons once again beat the Indomitable Lionesses 4-2 on penalties to advance to the final of the competition.

In a statement on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) website Dennerby stated that his team were practising penalties in preparation for the encounter.

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons are through to the final of the 2018 AWCON (CAF)

 

Dennerby on Nigeria vs Cameroon

He said, “Both teams played well and sold a good game out to Africa and the rest of the world. The penalty shootout was one that we have been practicing at training for some time now and today the players executed it to perfection.”

Dennerby stated that he and his officials anticipated a tough game against a very difficult opposition.

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons had to wait for penalties to beat Cameroon (CAF)

 

He went on to congratulate the team for picking up a ticket to the  2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and urged his team to get ready for the final game.

He said, “It was a game we expected to be difficult and it proved to be nothing short. I feel the fans loved every bit of it despite it going 120 minutes without a goal.

“My team started the game on the back foot, especially in the first 15 minutes as Cameroon dominated. But we quickly regrouped and came back into the game.

play The Super Falcons will face South Africa in the final of the AWCON

 

“For now we celebrate and prepare for the final match on Saturday. We are happy that we have won the game and picked one of the three tickets to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Like I said yesterday, now that we have that out of the way, the next target is retaining the trophy.”

Nigeria vs South Africa

The Super Falcons take on the Bayana Bayana of South Africa who beat Nigeria in their opening group game on Saturday, December 1.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

X
