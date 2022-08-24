Ordega shows off style, Ajibade in training, Oshoala gets warm reception

All three stars were part of the Super Falcons team that finished in fourth place at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ajibade back in training

Super Falcons star Ajibade has returned to training with Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Ajibade joined the Atletico Madrid training immediately after finishing as the top scorer at the 2022 WAFCON.

The 22-year-old however was not available for the friendly against Albacete but returned to the team for the 1-0 win against Fiorentina coming off the bench for Lucia Moral.

Ordega shows off style

Ordega has been in action for CSKA Moscow in the Russian Supreme Women's Division.

Ordega took to her official social media accounts to show off her style with a white top and red skirt.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "I love you Franny . I love you because you love me for every flaw, shortcoming, and challenges that you face😄😄 #wcw."

Ordega will return to action for CSKA Moscow in their next league game against city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Oshoala gets warm reception

Super Falcons Oshoala was given a warm reception by Barcelona fans. Oshoala sustained an injury playing for the Super Falcons at the 2022 WAFCON.

She is recovering from the injury but joined in the introductions for the Joan Gamper trophy.

When introduced by the announcer, Oshoala got a warm reception from the Barcelona fans despite injury ruling her out of action.