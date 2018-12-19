The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to play an invitational tournament in Cyprus in preparation ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons once again established themselves as the dominant force on the continent after beating the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the final of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Super Falcons are set to compete yet again among the best of the world and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are already making plans to ensure a successful outing.

Nigeria have been included among the 12 nations that will compete at the Cyprus Women’s Cup 2019.

The tournament is expected to feature 12 teams from around the world grouped into three groups of four countries each.

Groups

Group A – Czech Republic, Finland, Korea DPR, South Africa

Group B – Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Thailand

Group C – Austria, Belgium, Nigeria, Slovakia

It is the first time that the Super Falcons will be competing at the tournament unlike the South African who return after participating at the last edition.

The Super Falcons are drawn alongside, France, Korea Republic and Norway at the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament in Cyprus is expected to start on Monday, February 25 till Thursday, March 7.