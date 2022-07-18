WAFCON 2022

'Nigeria is the best team in Africa' - Morocco coach confesses ahead of semifinal clash against Super Falcons

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Even Morocco's coach knows that the Super Falcons are the best.

Super Falcons of Nigeria are the best team in Africa

The final preparations are on the way for the semi final clash between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

The Super Falcons face Morocco in a semifinal clash at the ongoing 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ahead of the all-important clash, the coach of the tournament hosts has made an admission that Nigeria are the superior team.

Reynald Pedros coach of the Atlas Lionesses explained the gulf in class between the two sides at the pre-match press conference.

The Atlas Lionesses have won all their games as the host country Pulse Nigeria

The Atlas Lionesses have won all their games as the host country but face their toughest challenge yet against nine-time champions the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Reynald Pedros admitted that the Super Falcons have the pedigree in the competition and his team have to be at their best to be victorious.

He said, ‘We are preparing this match like all the others, with a lot of seriousness and application.

"The main thing was to recover well after the quarter-final, recharge the batteries and not to put negative pressure on the players.

Morocco made their first semifinals at a WAFCON CAF

“Nigeria is the best team in Africa that regularly participates in the World Cup. It is the country that has the most AFCON titles.

"We know who we are dealing with. But in a one-off match, in a semi-final, anything is possible. It's up to us to put all the ingredients together to win this match and reach the final.

"We know it will be difficult, but we are ready for it. We don't go into the unknown, we know how Nigeria plays.

"it will be up to us to show that we are able to compete and qualify for the final."

'Super Falcons are special' - Pinnick celebrates World Cup ticket Pulse Nigeria

Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum explained also at the pre-match press conference that his team have to be ready if they are to take out the tournament hosts.

He said, “I saw them for the first time in September and I was very impressed by the quality of their team and by the football they play.

"I said as soon as I arrived in Morocco that they are the team that can surprise. I know how this team has developed for three years now.

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum speaks to the team Twitter/NGSuper_Falcons

"They are one of the best teams in the competition and are capable of beating any other team. We have respect for Morocco and the way they have played in this tournament.

"It's a big challenge for us. Certainly, we have a lot of experience and a lot see us as favorites, but in football everything is possible and we have to be ready for this game."

The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat on Monday, July 18, 2022.

