The Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 2-0 defeat in an international friendly fixture played in the early hours of Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Super Falcons of Nigeria suffer 2-0 loss to Canada in Vancouver
The Super Falcons gave their best but was not enough against Olympic champions Canada.
The reigning African champions faced an uphill task to defeat Canada the number six ranked team in women's football.
Canada are also the reigning Olympic women's football champions following their triumph against Sweden in Tokyo 2020.
The game between the Super Falcons and Canada took place at the BC Place Stadium, Vancouver.
The Super Falcons without Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala were captained by Onome Ebi.
Randy Waldrum's team started with Ifeoma Onumonu and Uchenna Kanu leading the attack.
The first half was tightly contested with chances for both teams. The Super Falcons defended well as both teams went to the halftime break level.
Canada would start the second half well and went in front when Jessie Fleming converted a cutback by Deanne Rose in the 50th minute.
Vanessa Gilles scored the second in the 72nd minute after a scramble from a corner.
The Super Falcons would prevent Canada from scoring more goals as the game ended in a 2-0 defeat.
The Super Falcons will now take on Canada in a rematch in a second encounter scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
More from category
-
'It's annoying that I did the press conference but you put me on the bench' - Cyriel Dessers calls out Feyenoord coaches
-
Watch highlights from the Super Falcons 2-0 loss to Canada
-
Super Falcons of Nigeria suffer 2-0 loss to Canada in Vancouver