Super Falcons of Nigeria suffer 2-0 loss to Canada in Vancouver

The reigning African champions faced an uphill task to defeat Canada the number six ranked team in women's football.

Canada are also the reigning Olympic women's football champions following their triumph against Sweden in Tokyo 2020.

Pulse Nigeria

The game between the Super Falcons and Canada took place at the BC Place Stadium, Vancouver.

The Super Falcons without Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala were captained by Onome Ebi.

Randy Waldrum's team started with Ifeoma Onumonu and Uchenna Kanu leading the attack.

The first half was tightly contested with chances for both teams. The Super Falcons defended well as both teams went to the halftime break level.

Pulse Nigeria

Canada would start the second half well and went in front when Jessie Fleming converted a cutback by Deanne Rose in the 50th minute.

Vanessa Gilles scored the second in the 72nd minute after a scramble from a corner.

The Super Falcons would prevent Canada from scoring more goals as the game ended in a 2-0 defeat.