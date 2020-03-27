The Super Falcons of Nigeria have moved up in a new FIFA Ranking released by the world’s football governing body FIFA.

In the ranking released on Friday, March 27, 2020, the Super Eagles jumped one place from 39th to 38th position in world football.

The Super Falcons were last in action in October 2019 when they held to a 1-1 draw at home by Cote d'Ivoire, a result that meant that they will miss out on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Super Falcons of Nigeria won't be playing at the next Olympics (Twitter/GComplete Sports) Twitter

African champions Nigeria remain the number one on the continent with Cameroon-who dropped two spots from 49th to 51st, second.

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa who are 53rd in the world are third followed by Ghana’s Black Queens who remained in 60th position.

In the world ranking, the United States of America who are world champions remain the number one country in the world.

Germany maintained their second position.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on 26 June 2020.