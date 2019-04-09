﻿ on Friday, 5, the game against Canada, the No. 5 ranked team world women’s football was a good test to see how ready they are ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Although the Super Falcons started brightly, the Canadians soon started dominating possession but in the 26th minute and against the run of play, Nigeria took the lead through Desire Oparanozie.

The goal was beautifully made by Uchenna Kanu who dribbled past a couple of Canadian players before passing to Oparanozie who beat a defender before curling past the goalkeeper to give Nigeria the lead.

After the holding on to take the 1-0 lead into halftime, the Canadians were too much in the second half and within 10 minutes after the restarted, the Super Falcons were behind.

Canada levelled in the 47th minute through Beckie Janine who was on the end of a cross and fired past Nigerian goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

Six minutes later, Canada took the lead in the 33rd minute Sophie Schmidt who was on the end of another cross and her header went past Oluehi.

The Super Falcons had some moments of domiance late in the second half to failed to find a way past Canada who remain undefeated in 2019.