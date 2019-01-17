The Super Falcons of Nigeria lost 0-3 to their Chinese counterparts in a warm game played on Thursday, January 17 ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons were last in action against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the final of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) which they won.

The Thomas Dennerby led team were billed to participate in the China invitational tournament as the coach requested for preparatory games for his team before competing at the world stage.

China vs Nigeria

The Super Falcons put out a strong starting lineup with only Dalian Quanjin forward Asisat Oshoala missing from the team that won the AWCON in December.

The Steel Roses of China took the lead as early as the ninth minute in the encounter through Zhang Rui.

After a one goal lead in the first half, the Chinese team doubled their lead in the 64th minute through Li Ying and made sure of the result when Ying scored a brace in the 92nd minute.

China have a chance to win the Four Nation Tournament of Meizhou when they take on Asian rivals South Korea.

The Super Falcons will have a chance to redeem their image when they take on Romania in the third place match of the competition scheduled for Sunday, January 20.

The Super Falcons will face host France, Norway and Korea Republic at the World Cup.