Super Falcons in pot 4 for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are in pot 4 for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw schedule to hold on Saturday, December 8.

The Super Falcons are the reigning champions of the continent after they beat South Africa to lift the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The draws for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup are set to be held in France host country of the next edition of the tournament.

Despite being the African champions the Super Falcons are in the lowest pot for the draw after the latest ranking were released on Friday, December 7.

FIFA Rankings

The Super Falcons dropped in the latest FIFA Rankings for women's football released by the world football governing body.

The Super Falcons were 38th in the last rankings but dropped one place to 39th in the latest rankings.

The however maintained their position as the leading team in Africa following their triumph in Ghana.

The second placed team in Africa is Cameroon ranked 46th, runners up at the 2018 AWCON South Africa ranked 48th, hosts Ghana ranked 50th and Ivory Coast complete the top five ranked 68th.

World Cup pots

The World Cup pot were determined by the latest FIFA rankings

Pot 1 - France, USA, Germany, England, Canada, Australia

Pot 2 - Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Brazil, Spain, Norway

Pot 3 - Korea Republic, China, Italy, New Zealand, Scotland, Thailand

Pot 4 - Argentina, Chile, Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Jamaica.

The 2019 FIFA World Cup will hold in France from Friday, 7 June till Sunday, 7, July 2019.