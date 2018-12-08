Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons of Nigeria 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw pot 4

Super Falcons in pot 4 for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw

The Super Falcons dropped in the latest ranking released by the world football governing body.

  • Published:
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup pots play

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup pots

(FIFA)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are in pot 4 for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw schedule to hold on Saturday, December 8.

The Super Falcons are the reigning champions of the continent after they beat South Africa to lift the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The draws for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup are set to be held in France host country of the next edition of the tournament.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are back in Nigeria (NFF)

Despite being the African champions the Super Falcons are in the lowest pot for the draw after the latest ranking were released on Friday, December 7.

FIFA Rankings

The Super Falcons dropped in the latest FIFA Rankings for women's football released by the world football governing body.

The Super Falcons were 38th in the last rankings but dropped one place to 39th in the latest rankings.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play

Super Falcons of Nigeria

(CAF)

 

The however maintained their position as the leading team in Africa following their triumph in Ghana.

The second placed team in Africa is Cameroon ranked 46th, runners up at the 2018 AWCON South Africa ranked 48th, hosts Ghana ranked 50th and Ivory Coast complete the top five ranked 68th.

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup pots play

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup pots

(FIFA)

 

World Cup pots

The World Cup pot were determined by the latest FIFA rankings

Pot 1 - France, USA, Germany, England, Canada, Australia

Pot 2 - Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Brazil, Spain, Norway

Pot 3 - Korea Republic, China, Italy, New Zealand, Scotland, Thailand

Pot 4 - Argentina, Chile, Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Jamaica.

The 2019 FIFA World Cup will hold in France from Friday, 7 June till Sunday, 7, July 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and a host of other Arsenal players seen in...bullet
2 'He uses only one leg' Pele says as he downplays Messi's G.O.A.T statusbullet
3 Sane, Sterling lead nominees for Premier League Player of the Month...bullet

Related Articles

Super Falcons to get N75M from billionaires Dangote, Rabiu for AWCON 2018 win
Super Falcons boss Dennerby says his team practised penalties to beat Cameroon in AWCON semifinal
Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says Nigeria must begin preparation for World Cup
Victorious Super Falcons arrive Abuja from Ghana
Super Falcons players celebrate AWCON 2018 title
Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankings
Super Falcons stars Ebi, Oluehi make AWCON 2018
Twitter Nigeria fete Super Falcons after AWCON 2018 title win
Super Eagles players congratulate Super Falcons on AWCON title
Cameroon, Mali through to AWCON 2018 semifinals

Football

Nigeria vs Senegal
Super Sand Eagles lose 2-0 to Senegal on penalties in first game of 2018 Beach Soccer AFCON
AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa (L, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino) has held the job since 2013 but will face two challengers at election in April
Football Asian football boss faces two challengers for presidency
2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations
5 things to know about 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations
Moses Odubajo
Brentford star Moses Odubajo dumps England commits to Nigeria
X
Advertisement