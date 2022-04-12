Onumonu, Ajibade shine as Super Falcons of Nigeria hold Canada to 2-2 draw in Langford

The Super Falcons lost the first friendly 2-0 to Canada in Vancouver and were aiming for a better showing in the second game.

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons started brightly and deservedly went ahead in the fifth minute when Ifeoma Onumonu converted a ball with a back heel at the near post.

Randy Waldrum's team would hold on to the one goal advantage until the end of the first half.

Canada started the second half with urgency and a mistake at the back by Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi resulted in the equalizer.

Pulse Nigeria

Veteran Canadian strike Christine Sinclair notices the keeper off their line and chips the ball into the net for her 186th international goal.

The game was not level for long as the Super Falcons would go back in front in the 53rd minute.

Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade would find the back of the net for the Super Falcons.

Down a goal in front of their home fans, Canada began to pile pressure on the Super Falcons defense.

Pulse Nigeria

Super Falcons boss, Waldrum would make a couple of substitutions bringing in fresh legs to help in transition.

The Super Falcons could not hold on to claim a famous victory away against the reigning women’s football Olympic champions and the number six ranked country in the world.

Shelina Zadorsky scored the equalizer for Canada in the 87th minute as the Super Falcons held on for a draw.