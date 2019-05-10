The Super Falcons of Nigeria thrashed Burkina Faso 5-1 in their first game of the 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup with Uchenna Kanu netting a hattrick in Cote dIvoire on Thursday, May 9.

It was Kanu who opened the scoring for the Super Falcons in the ninth minute, heading home a cross from Alice Ogebe.

It got worse for the Burkinabes who were reduced to 10 women after Salimata Simpore received the marching orders following a foul in the box.

Nigeria’s captain Evelyn Nwabouku converted the resulting penalty to double the lead. Four minutes later, Nigeria got another penalty after Kanu was brought down in the box with Amarachi Okonkwo scoring from the spot.

Kanu got her second of the game just three minutes into the second half to put the Super Falcons and she completed her hattrick in the 73rd minute to out Nigeria 5-0 up.

The Burkina Babes got their consolation goal in the 79th minute the last 15 minutes, the Burkina Babes improved and Charlotte Milligo's header gave them a consolation goal in the 79th minute through Charlotte Milligo.

The Thomas Dennerby-side are second in Group B after the win and will face Niger in their second game of the competition on Saturday, May 11.

The Super Falcons are aiming for their first WAFU Women’s Cup title to surpass their third-place finish of 2018.