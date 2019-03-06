The Super Falcons of Nigeria beat their counterparts from Thailand 3-0 in an encounter played on Wednesday, March 6 to finish in seventh place at the Cyprus Women’s Cup.

The Thomas Dennerby led team failed to progress from their group after they suffered a 0-1 loss to Belgium in their previous encounter.

After the loss to Belgium, the Super Falcons had a classification game against Thailand to determine who will finish seventh or eight in the competition.

The Super Falcons aimed to end their stay in Cyprus on a winning note and they did so with a victory against Thailand.

They started well when Barcelona Femeni striker Asisat Oshoala converted a ball through to her by Francisca Ordega in the 23rd minute.

One goal became two when Chinaza Uchendu set up Onome Ebi for the second of the game in the 28th minute.

The Super Falcons dominated proceedings as they took a two-goal advantage to the halftime break.

The Super Falcons scored their third in the 74th minute, Oshoala this time the provider for Anam Imo.

The Super Falcons finished the game with a 3-0 win at the Tassos Markou Stadium.

Their performance at the Cyprus Women's Cup comes after they finished third at the Meizhou's Four Nation Tournament held in China.

The preparatory tournaments have now ended but the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are expected to line up more international friendly games for the Super Falcons before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup which will hold in France later in the year.