The Super Falcons of Nigeria bounced back to beat their counterparts from Slovakia 4-1 in their second game of the Cyprus Women’s Cup played on Friday, March 1.

The Super Falcons lost 1-4 to Austria in their opening game of competition played on Wednesday, February 27.

The Thomas Dennerby led team needed to avoid defeat if they were to progress to the next round of the tournament.

The Super Falcons started better against Slovakia and took the lead when captain Rita Chikwelu put the ball past the Slovakian defence as early as the eight minute.

Vittsjö Gymnastik defender Oshinachi Ohale doubled the Super Falcons lead in the 28th minute.

Chikwelu again put the ball past the Slovakian goalkeeper in the 38th minute to give the Super Falcons a 3-0 lead going into the first half break.

Barcelona Femini forward Asisat Oshoala was introduced alongside several other players in the second half.

The Super Falcons missed a penalty in the 57th minute before Jana Vojteková scored for Slovakia in the 67th minute.

Two penalties converted by Lucia Haršanyová in the 72nd and 76th minute tied the game up a 3-3.

The Super Falcons however surged ahead when Anam Imo converted a ball through to her by fellow substitute Oshoala in the 82nd minute.

Haršanyová missed a penalty in a chance to score a hat-trick as the Super Falcons survived and held on for a draw.

The Super Falcons have a chance to book a place in the knockout stage of the competition when they face Belgium in their final group game scheduled for the GSZ Stadium Larnaca on Monday, March 4.