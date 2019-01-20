The Super Falcons of Nigeria beat their counterparts from Romania 4-1 in the third place match of the China invitational tournament played on Sunday, January 20.

Nigeria's national women's team finally recorded their first win of the year.

The Super Falcons suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to hosts China in their first game of the competition.

After starting 2019 with a loss, the Super Falcons aimed to bounce back against the Romanians.

Nigeria vs Romania

The Super Falcons had to be patient to take the lead in the 44th minute through Chiwendu Ihezuo after relentless pressure to take a one goal advantage to the halftime break.

The Romanians equalised in the 55th minute before captain Onome Ebi scored the second for the Super Falcons in the 63rd minute.

Veteran midfielder Rita Chikwelu extended the Super Falcons lead in the 68th minute.

Brighton and Hove Albion forward Ini Umotong sealed an emphatic victory with the last goal of the encounter in the 83rd minute.

Thomas Dennerby will have a chance to see his players in action before the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France when the reigning African champions take part in the Cyprus tournament later in the year .