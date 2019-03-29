Nigeria’s senior national team last played earlier in March in the Cyprus Women’s Cup where they finished seventh after winning two games from four.

Although it is not the only factor, their performance in the Cyprus Women’s Cup which they used as part of preparations ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup still made little impact in the ranking.

The Super Falcons who have won three international friendly games in 2019 are most ranked African team on the ranking.

Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco. Algeria, Mali and Senegal are the top 10 African countries on the ranking.

The United States of America remain the number one country in world football while Germany, England, France and Canada make up the top five.

Australia, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden and Brazil complete the top 10.