SUPER FALCONS: Meet Rasheedat Ajibade's 5-a-side team featuring Oshoala and two Ballon d'Or winners

Since helping Nigeria to a semifinal finish at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and winning the tournament's golden boot, the 23-year-old forward has scored 4 goals in 13 appearances for Atletico Madrid in the league this season.

In a video released by FIFA via its Women's World Cup social media channels, the Nigerian superstar built a five-a-side team featuring two of her Nigerian teammates.

Meet Rasheedat Ajibade's 5-a-side all-women team.

Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie

Nnadozie is a Nigerian footballer who plays for French Division 1 Feminine side Paris FC. Since making her debut for Super Falcons, the 22-year-old has risen to become one of the best female goalkeepers on the continent.

AFP

Last season, she helped Paris FC qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Ajibade on Nnadozie: "She's amazing, and she's so beautiful, and she has been making great saves."

Defender: Wendie Renard

One of the most decorated players in modern women's club football, Renard continues to flourish in Lyon. She plays as a centre-back and captains both the French champions and France's women's national team.

AFP

She was one of the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or Feminin which Alexia Putellas won for a consecutive time.

Ajibade on Renard: "I would have Wendie Renard pairing up with her. I think they will make a really good pair."

Midfielder: Alexia Putellas

Despite missing a part of the 2021/22 season due to an injury, Putellas went on to win both the UEFA Women's Player of the Year and the Ballon d'Or Féminin, for a second consecutive year, making her the first woman to do so. A year earlier, she had won both awards alongside The Best FIFA Women's Player in 2021.

AFP

She currently plays for Barcelona in Spain, and the Spanish women's national team.

Ajibade on Putellas: "I would have Alexia Putellas in the middle and because she's amazing, she's a good passer and could read a game very well. Most importantly, she's one of the best players in the World right now."

Strikers: Marta

At retirement, Marta will go down as one of the greatest women footballers to have ever existed. She was between 2006 and 2010, consecutively named the FIFA World Player of the Year, and won her sixth award in 2018.

AFP

The 36-year-old Orlando Pride forward is Brazil's all-time top international goalscorer of any gender, with 115 goals, and with 17 goals, is the record goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup tournament for both women and men.

Ajibade on Marta: "If I would have players upfront, I would have Marta da Silva - the Brazilian, the maestro - she has been one of the former World's best player, she's amazing and she's great."

Strikers: Asisat Oshoala

Currently considered the greatest female Nigerian footballer to have ever existed, Oshoala is the reigning African Women's footballer of the year. The Barcelona forward won her record fifth award - the most by any player male or female - after she became the first African woman to win Spain's Pichichi Trophy.

AFP

Oshoala is also the first African woman to have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.