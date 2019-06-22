The Super Falcons of Nigeria have crashed out of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup after losing 3-0 to Germany in a round-of-16 clash.

Nigeria survived from Group A and reached the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for only the second time in history and the first time in two decades.

But their journey at the 2019 edition has now ended after a 3-0 thrashing in the hands of Germany who became the first side to book their place in the last eight of the Women’s World Cup.

Germany captain Alexandra Popp gave them the lead in the 20th minute, nodding Lina Magull's in-swinging corner inside the far post.

Magull was involved again as Germany doubled the lead minutes later as she won a VAR-assisted penalty after she was caught on the knee by Super Falcons left-back Evelyn Nwabouku.

Getty Images

Sara Daebritz made no mistake from 12 yards to give Germany a 2-0 lead into halftime.

The Super Falcons could not really trouble Germany as Lea Schueller struck late in the game, pouncing on a mistake from Halimat Ayinde and smashing the ball into the bottom corner to seal the win for the Europeans.

AFP

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side are yet to concede a goal in their four games at the World Cup so far and will face either Sweden or Canada, who play on Monday, June 24 in the quarter-final next weekend.