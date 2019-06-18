The Super Falcons of Nigeria lost 1-0 to France in their last group game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria battled hard for most parts of the game but France managed to get a goal late on from a VAR-assisted penalty which was controversially retaken after the Nigerian goalkeeper had been adjudged to have stepped off her line before the spot kick was played.

Nigeria needed at least a draw to progress from the group stage as one of the best losers and kept it tight at the back for over 75 minutes of the game.

France probed and probed but failed to really trouble Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

In the 79th minute, France got their goal through Wendie Renard from the penalty spot after the referee with the help of VAR adjudged that Nnozgi Ebere had fouled someone in the penalty area and was given the marching order for it.

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Renard’s first effort from the penalty spot hit the post but Nigerian goalkeeper was given a yellow card for overstepping her line before the spot kick as the referee ordered a retake again from which Renard scored from.

Nigeria will now wait for the outcome of other group games to know whether they can progress from the group stage for only the second time in history, as one of the best losers.