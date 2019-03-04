The Super Falcons of Nigeria were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their third game of the Cyprus Women’s Cup at the GSK Stadium in Larnaca on Monday, March 4.

Elena Dhont struck in the first half for Belgium as the Super Falcons suffered their second loss of the tournament.

Nigeria needed a win to get the second spot in Group C but they were made to pay for a series of errors in the game.

It was a defensive mistake in the Super Falcons defence in the seventh minute that Dhont took advantage of to score Belgium’s only goal of the game.

The Super Falcons pressed for a comeback in the second half but could not find a way past the defence of the Europeans who have now gone eight games without a loss.

It was Belgium’s second win of the tournament as they nicked the second spot in Group C.

Nigeria finish third in the group after two losses and a win in the group stage. Courtesy of their third finish, the Super Falcons will face Thailand in the seventh-place match on Wednesday, March 6 at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus.